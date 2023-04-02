[WATCH] Food Secrets: The origins of Paella Valenciana

Spanish paella is famous the world over. It was first made in Valencia. Let’s find out what has to go in the pan – and what doesn’t belong in there!

This is brought to you by Deutsche Welle

Paella traces its origins to Valencia, Spain, where oddly enough, there’s no such thing as a classic paella. You can put almost anything in it – except fish and meat together.

The first thing you need is a paella pan. Then oil, salt, chicken, rabbit, green beans, white beans, tomato, sweet paprika, saffron, snails, water, rice and finally rosemary.

Watch this video to learn more about the secrets of Valencia paella chefs. – Rappler.com