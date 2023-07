Sergio Dondoli, a master gelato-maker, shares the secrets of how to make some of the world's best Italian-style ice cream

This is brought to you by Deutsche Welle

A cup of gelato is simply irresistible – nothing beats original, Italian-style ice cream!

Sergio Dondoli, a master gelato maker from Tuscany, Italy, has been producing his authentic ‘gelato artigianale’ for over 30 years.

Watch this Food Secrets video as he reveals the tricks of his trade. – Rappler.com