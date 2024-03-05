Makati’s Crosta Pizzeria is 2nd Best Pizzeria in Asia-Pacific for 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – In pizza news we knead to know – the Philippines makes it on another 50 Top Pizzas list!

Makati City’s Crosta Pizzeria has been ranked second among the 50 best pizzerias in the Asia-Pacific area for 2024, following its September 2023 inclusion among the 100 best pizzerias in the world, where it ranked 54th place, alongside Amado Fores’ a mano in 96th place.

Crosta was co-founded in 2017 by Ingga Cabangon Chua and Thomas Woudwyk, and is currently directed by head chef Yuichi Ito, who bagged 2024’s special award of Pizza Maker of the Year 2024 – Ferrarelle Award.

The Italy-based pizza guidebook awarded the best pizzeria spot to The Pizza Bar on 38th in Tokyo, Japan, which is known as the smallest pizzeria in the world with a seating capacity of only eight. In third place after Crosta is Tokyo’s RistoPizza.

The Pizza of the Year is the Provola e Pepe at Fiata by Salvatore Fiata in Hong Kong, while Performance of the Year 2024 – Robo Award goes to Spacca Napoli in Seoul, in South Korea, directed by Giulio Lee.

The first 13 winners in the 50 Top Pizza Asia – Pacific 2024 list are automatically in the running for this year’s top 100 Best Pizzerias in the World, which will be announced in Naples on September 10.

In May, Crosta Pizzeria and a mano, along with Wild Flour Italian, booked spots in 10th, 15th, and 35th place, respectively, for 50 Top Pizza’s list of the best pizzerias in the Asia-Pacific for 2023. Chef Yuichi’s Cherry Culatella Pizza was awarded The Best Pizza award then.

These three Metro Manila establishments were also part of the 2022 edition of the same list, with Crosta Pizzeria in 32nd place, Wild Flour Italian in 38th place, and a mano in 48th place. – Rappler.com