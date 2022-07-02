Food trip: Where to eat in La Union 2022 edition

ELYU EATS. Curo La Union, Little Canggu, and Halin's House are just some of the places you can try in surf town.

Check out these places the next time you're in surf town

LA UNION, Philippines – You may head to La Union for the surf or the sights, but prepare to do a lot of eating too.

With surf town and nearby areas bustling with all kinds of new restaurants and concepts, any eager eater has quite the food trip awaiting them.

Here are a few places to try the next time you make your way to La Union:

Curo

Located inside the Instagrammable Curbside Villa, this newly-opened restaurant serves up a hearty brunch with Filipino and vegan breakfasts, Spam chips, chicken poppers, and berry waffles on the menu.

Funky Quarters

It’s Mexican on the menu for this rooftop party spot on top of a boutique hostel in surf town. They have hefty burrito plates, tacos, and tostadas piled high with fillings. Going on taco Tuesday (every Tuesday) will get you an extra taco for each set you order.

Buhay Gulay

VEGAN. Buhay Gulay serves a meat-free version of the Ilocano dish dinakdakan.

Vegetarian food meets carinderia comfort in surf town’s go-to meat-free eatery. With different themed menus every day, you can sample your fill of carinderia staples like barbecue, monggo, and adobo flakes all made out of plant-based ingredients – and at super affordable prices.

Little Canggu

A taste of Bali in surftown, you can get Indonesian dishes with a Filipino twist: bebek gureng (fried duck), babi guling made with Ilocos bagnet, coconut ice cream, and tempeh satay. It also shares a space with little cat coffee, if you need a caffeine pick-me-up.

Kayu

Sometimes there’s nothing better than a plate of meat after spending a whole day out by the beach. At Kayu, you can get baby back ribs, steak, and sausages fresh off the smoker.

Kahel

This resort is a bit of a drive from surftown, but it’s worth it for the view and the food. Their beachfront restaurant serves up Filipino favorites like inasal, adobo flakes, and other dishes like pasta and poke stacks.

Halin’s House

KOREAN. Halin’s house serves authentic Korean dishes like Bulgogi.

If a Korean food craving hits you while you’re in surftown, you can head to this restaurant, which serves up authentic Korean dishes – from samgyupsal, to japchae, to bibimbap, and Korean fried chicken. – Rappler.com