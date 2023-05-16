Expanding horizons! Fully Booked opens 6 new branches outside Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Fully Booked is on a roll! The homegrown bookstore is expanding outside Metro Manila with six new out-of-town branches this year.

The first two stores in SM City Iloilo and SM City Marilao opened in April, and the third store in SM City Pampanga – which stands at 110 square meters – opened on May 12. The upcoming SM City Bataan branch will open on May 19, while the SM Seaside Cebu branch is opening on May 26. The sixth store in Sta. Rosa, Laguna is opening late June.

As of 2023, Fully Booked can already be found in ten cities outside Metro Manila. In 2022, the brand was only in five provinces: Bacolod, Baguio, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao.

During the pandemic, Fully Booked struggled with keeping its branches open. In early 2022, Fully Booked’s popular Century City Mall, Taft Avenue, and Ayala Vertis North branches closed unexpectedly, much to patrons’ disappointment. However, Fully Booked founder and managing director Jaime Daez was quick to reassure customers that they wouldn’t be going anywhere.

Fully Booked also takes orders through the Fully Booked Online website, Shopee, and Lazada. The bookstore was founded in 2003. – Rappler.com