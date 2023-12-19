LOOK: Fully Booked opens 2nd Books Kinokuniya branch in Metro Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

It's bigger and better! The new branch houses more shelves of manga, Japanese literature, art books, and more.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a very merry Christmas for Japanese culture geeks! Bookstore chain giant Fully Booked has opened the country’s second Kinokuniya branch, giving readers and manga enthusiasts a place to splurge this holiday season.

NEW BRANCH. The bigger space houses more shelves for more Japanese literature and manga. Courtesy of Fully Booked

The 318-square meter store opened on Friday, December 15 at SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City. Like the flagship branch at Mitsukoshi BGC, half the space will be used for Japanese works including language workbooks, manga, art books, and various genres of Japanese literature.

JAPANESE DESIGN. Japanese culture geeks can immerse themselves in the culture. Courtesy of Fully Booked

“The readership for manga and light novels in the Philippines has kept growing over the last few years, and with the success of our MITSUKOSHI BGC branch, we felt it was high time we replicated our partnership with Kinokuniya in another location. Luckily, Mall of Asia offered us a bigger spot,” Jaime Daez, the managing director of Fully Booked said.

MANGA MANIA. Shelves are stocked up with Japanese comics or manga. Courtesy of Fully Booked

Books Kinokuniya is the “gold standard” and the “best in the world” for book selling, Daez added. The Japanese bookstore chain was founded in 1927 and now has more than 80 stores around the world. Aside from the Philippines, Books Kinokuniya has established its international presence in the USA, Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the UAE, and more.

SECOND TIME AROUND. (L-R) SM’s Perkin So, Fully Booked’s Chris Daez and Jaime Daez, and Kinokuniya’s Kotaro Takano and Satoshi Ito opening the second Kinokuniya branch in the Philippines. Courtesy of Fully Booked

Fully Booked opened its first Kinokuniya branch at Japanese-inspired mall Mitsukoshi in 2022, a new retail concept in Bonifacio Global City.

Kinokuniya’s second Philippine branch is located on the 3rd Floor, SM Mall of Asia, Main Mall, Seaside Blvd., 123, Pasay City. The mall is open from 10 am to 10 pm daily. – Rappler.com