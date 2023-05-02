It’s hoarding time! Big Bad Wolf book sale comes back after 3 years

MANILA, Philippines – Big Bad Wolf is making a comeback!

After three years, the beloved book sale is setting up shop in Manila again from June 24 to July 3.

The sale will open at the PICC Forum Tent in Pasay, Metro Manila. This year’s edition won’t be open for 24 hours like before, but it will run from 10 am to 1 am daily. Admission is free.

Over 2 million books will be up for grabs, with discounts going up to 95% off.

Big Bad Wolf Books was founded by Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng in 2009, launching in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Their book sales have toured 15 countries, including Malaysia, Cambodia, Manila, and Singapore.

Their last stop in Manila was in 2020, though they held an online sale in 2021.

For more information, check out Big Bad Wolf’s website or check them out on social media. – Rappler.com