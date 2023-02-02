Book hoarders, Manila International Book Fair will be back again in 2023

Save the dates! The annual book fair is holding another physical edition this year.

MANILA, Philippines – Budol buys incoming! Book hoarders and bookworms, ready your carts and your wallets: the annual Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) is back for another physical run this year!

The in-person edition of the book fair will be running from Thursday to Sunday, September 14 to 17 this year at the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City, as announced on Facebook on Thursday, February 2. Details on the fair’s hours, list of exhibitors and publishers, events, ticket details, and safety protocols have yet to be announced.

This is the second time the fair is going live again, ever since the pandemic. In 2022, it was also held in mid-September at SMX Convention Center.

The MIBF last held its online edition from November 17 to 21, 2021. The first virtual edition was launched in August 2020 due to the pandemic. The last live book fair before that was held in September 2019.

The MIBF is one of the biggest and longest-running book fairs in the Philippines, going strong for over four decades now. – Rappler.com