Patricia Evangelista’s ‘Some People Need Killing’ among New York Times’ 10 Best Books of 2023

Evangelista's debut nonfiction book is also among the NYT's 100 Notable Books of 2023 and TIME Magazine's 100 Must-Read Books of 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Patricia Evangelista’s Some People Need Killing: A Memoir of Murder in My Country was named among the New York Times’ (NYT) 10 Best Books of 2023, the American newspaper announced on Tuesday, November 28 (Manila time).

In Some People Need Killing, her debut nonfiction book, Evangelista details her experience covering former President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly war on drugs. The book was formally launched just over a month ago on October 18 (Manila time) at Columbia University’s Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma in New York.

When news of the book’s inclusion in the NYT’s list of best books for 2023 first broke out, Evangelista expressed her astonishment toward its reception.

“I wrote the story, but it’s not just mine. The book was the product of many years of work and the efforts of a great many remarkable people, some of them survivors, who bore witness and chose to document a savage time,” Evangelista wrote in an Instagram post.

“I am glad to know the book has been read. I am humbled there is an audience willing to listen. I hope the story goes far, and am honored to have been part of its telling,” she added.

The four other nonfiction books that made it to the list are The Best Minds by Jonathan Rosen, Bottoms Up and the Devil Laughs by Kerry Howley, Fire Weather by John Vaillant, and Master Slave Husband Wife by Ilyon Woo.

The week prior, Some People Need Killing was also selected as one of the NYT’s 100 Notable Books of 2023, as well as TIME Magazine’s 100 Must-Read Books of 2023.

Evangelista was a former Rappler reporter who was instrumental to the journalistic outfit’s in-depth investigation of Duterte’s drug war, which saw the unjust killings of thousands of Filipinos to fulfill Duterte’s major goal of combating illegal drugs in the country.

She is currently residing in the US for security reasons because the risks of the book’s release are unknown, she told The New Yorker Magazine in an October interview. – Rappler.com