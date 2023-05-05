Save the date! Philippine Book Festival happening in June

The 'largest traveling book festival' in the country is also heading to Davao in August!

MANILA, Philippines – Is there still space on your bookshelves? Make room, because another book festival is heading to Manila in June and to Davao in August!

The Philippine Book Festival is making its way to the World Trade Center Manila along Sen. Gil J. Puyat Ave, Pasay City from June 2-4, 2023, and to SMX Davao from August 18-20 from 10 am to 9 pm. Entrance is free – guests and exhibitors just need to register via website.

The “largest traveling book festival in the country” organized by the National Book Development Board Philippines (NBDB) aims to highlight Filipino books and “celebrate the best of Philippine literature, culture, and content” by melding education, entertainment, and shopping into one festival.

Guests can expect the newest Pinoy books, programs, interactive workshops, storytelling sessions, live performances, food & drinks, and even free meet and greet events with local authors and comic book artists.

This year’s Philippine Book Festival will have four literary sections: Kid Lit, Komiks Land, Booktopia, and Aral Aklat. Kids Lit will have an “extensive range of books catering to every age group” – from picture books for toddlers to novels for young adults.

Booktopia has books of all genres – from contemporary fiction, mystery, romance, and non-fiction, while Aral Aklat caters to students and scholars with textbooks of different subjects, reference books, study guides, and educational resources. Komiks Land boasts both classic and new comic books.

For more information on the festival’s list of exhibitors, events, and featured publishers, you can check out NBDB on Facebook. – Rappler.com