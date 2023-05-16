Creepy comeback! ‘True Philippine Ghost Stories’ relaunches, calls for submissions

The iconic series from the early 2000s is headed back to our shelves

MANILA, Philippines – If you have a spooky story to share, now’s your time to shine – the iconic book series True Philippine Ghost Stories is making a comeback, and is now open for submissions.

The series’ publisher PSICOM Publishing posted a call for submissions in a Facebook post on Monday, May 15.

According to the post, stories must follow the theme of the book, must be 800 to 2,000 words long, should be written in English, Tagalog, or Taglish, and should not have been previously published elsewhere.

Submissions can be done via email at tpgs2023@gmail.com until June 30.

True Philippine Ghost Stories was first released in 2002, and quickly became a cult favorite among the youth. As the title suggests, the books are a collection of supposedly factual horror stories (and photos) submitted by readers. The series went on to produce over 20 books. – Rappler.com