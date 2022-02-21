[WATCH] Mga tula ng pag-ibig: Xiao Chua reads Rio Alma’s ‘Di Na Tayo Umiibig Tulad Noon’

The poem laments how love has become mechanical and superficial in the age of neon lights and carbon paper

Filipino historian and member of Free the Artist Movement Xiao Chua reads ‘Di Na Tayo Umiibig Tulad Noon by National Artist for Literature Virgilio S. Almario. The poem laments how love has become mechanical and superficial in the age of neon lights and carbon paper.

A public historian and professor, Chua has been pushing to make historical concepts more understandable to the general public.

Almario, also known by his pen name Rio Alma, was former chair of the Komisyon ng Wikang Filipino. In an interview with Rappler, he urged journalists to write in Filipino so more people can easily understand the news. His own works and Filipino translations of classic English poems have been shared widely on social media.

Read the text here:

‘Di Na Tayo Umiibig Tulad Noon

ni Virgilio S. Almario

Di na tayo umiibig tulad noon,

Dibdib nati’y walang init ng bituin

Pagkat puso’y mga plastik at de-motor.

Guniguni’y bantulot nang maglimayon,

Humihingal nang maglubid ng buhangin,

Di na tayo umiibig tulad noon.

Bawat liham na lagdaan ay may karbon,

Bawat sumpa’y kasunduang nakapapel,

Pagkat puso’y mga plastik at de-motor.

Natutuos nating lagi ang ginugol,

Halik nati’y patubuan kung isiil,

Di na tayo umiibig tulad noon.

Tanglaw nati’y hindi buwan kundi neon

Kung ibulong ang pagsuyo sa ‘sang motel,

Pagkat puso’y mga plastik at de-motor.

Kahit pusong umibig ngang walang-gatol

Hahatulan nating musmos o nabaliw,

Di na tayo umiibig tulad noon

Pagkat puso’y mga plastik at de-motor.

– Rappler.com

Special thanks to Virgilio S. Almario, Xiao Chua, and Free the Artist Movement.