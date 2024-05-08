Bonding with Mom! Fun date ideas for Mother’s Day 2024 in Metro Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Want to dance? Dine? Go rock climbing? Or get your nails done? Give Mom the gift of quality time with these fun activities!

MANILA, Philippines – Mother’s Day is here! It’s time to show our appreciation and gratitude for the remarkable women in our lives through the love language of quality time.

This year, why not create unforgettable memories with your mom by enjoying different kinds of Mother’s Day activities together? Depending on her mood, interests, and passions, here are some fun date ideas to consider around Metro Manila – from indulgent feasts to pampering experiences, thrilling activities, and even artistic pursuits!

For the foodie moms

On Sunday, May 12, indulge in a Mother’s Day Lunch Buffet at Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Alabang. Café Eight is hosting the feast from 12 pm to 3 pm for just P1,999 per head. There will be a buffet spread, a dessert, a glass of sangria, a small gift, and a rose for mothers. Live entertainment will also be serenading guests.

There’s also a Mother’s Day Special at Hilton Manila, Newport, Pasay City. At the hotel’s Kusina Sea Kitchens restaurant, they have a “Mama’s Fine Feast” brunch buffet from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. For every three full-price adult diners, one mother dines for free. The buffet includes egg dishes, waffles, breakfast items, unlimited Barefoot Pink Moscato, and floral-themed desserts. It costs around P2,800++ per person.

For the hobbyists

Make your own fuzzy rugs with mom via Rug Tufting at Oh Craft! Workshop in Marikina City.

Bond with your mom over this hands-on, creative experience in the rug-tufting studio, where you can learn the art of rug tufting together and create your own personalized rugs from scratch. You can also join Oh Craft!’s giant friendship bracelet making workshop and neon light workshop.

You can also try the Mug Making and Painting Workshop at Wabi Sabi in Kapitolyo, Pasig City. Dip your hands into this fun experience with mom, unleashing your inner ceramic artist. Wabi Sabi offers a variety of mug making and painting workshops depending on your budget and aesthetic preference.

For a day of R&R and pampering

You can’t go wrong with a manicure! Treat your mom to a relaxing afternoon at Felie Nail Spa, a pretty and modern nail spa at Katipunan, Quezon City. Aside from Felie’s gel nail and nail art services, it also has a green tea foot spa that is said to be both detoxifying and relaxing – perfect for your hardworking mom.

If you’re in the Greenhills area, maybe treat mom to a lash lift of her choice, lash extensions, or eyebrow microblading services. Naya Studio in San Juan City offers all of the above – plus nails – in a sophisticated space with private areas, depending on your choice of service.

If you find yourself in the south, you can visit Nails Manila in BF Homes, Parañaque City. It offers a variety of services, like lightweight lash extensions, classic nail care, spa services, and much more.

For ‘sweet’ memories

If you both have a sweet tooth, check out the Instagrammable Dessert Museum at Conrad Manila, Pasay City. For the whole month of May, moms get a free pass to the museum. Take lots of cute photos with and of her in the museum’s eight candy-themed rooms for a photoshoot to remember.

If you want to bake your cake and eat it too, book a private baking and cake decorating session at Bakebe PH at S Maison in Pasay City, SM Aura Premier in Taguig City, or SM North EDSA in Quezon City. Until May 20, moms get a free baking session when you pay P668 as her companion.

For the adrenaline junkie

Take your relationship to greater heights (literally). Find out what all the hype about rock climbing is about at The Bouldering Hive in Circuit Lane, Makati City. The physical (and mental) experience comes with helpful staff and a friendly community, perfect for you and your mom to bond over.

What about a day of dancing? At 808 Studio in The Podium, Mandaluyong City, put on your dancing shoes and engage in a fun and liberating way to achieve your fitness goals through your favorite K-pop choreo or pop tunes! No experience is needed here, so even beginners are welcome.

Different kinds of experiences

Who knew that you could attend Barbie’s 65th Anniversary Beach Club Daycation at Cove Manila, Okada, Pasay City? Cove Manila is hosting the event from April 27 to June 2, perfect for a fun day out with your mom. Spend the day living out your Barbie dreams with access to an indoor pool, luxury cabanas, and Okada Manila’s amenities. Packages start at P1,200 and include food and drinks.

If you’re strolling around the mall, there are many activities for Mother’s Day at Alabang Town Center. From May 7 to 12, attractions include a photo lounge, shopping market, a make-your-own clay handprint keepsake, cookie decorating, makeup workshop, fitness sessions, live music, and a helicopter flower drop.

Where are you taking your mom for Mother’s Day? – with reports from Patty Bufi/Rappler.com

Patty Bufi is a Rappler intern.