Sex and Sensibilities: When is the right age to talk about sex and pleasure?

This is Ana P. Santos: “When I was a teenager, I was told I should not have sex because I was too young. Now that I’m older, I am being told I don’t need sex anymore because I’m too old.

“As confusing as that may seem, I can’t help but ask: When will it ever be the right age to have sex? Is there a right age to talk about sex and pleasure?”

Rappler’s sex and gender columnist is back to talk about these important questions. Having sex is a personal choice that one should decide on when they are ready, and including sex and pleasure in conversations at every age is something that we should learn.

Sex and Sensibilities