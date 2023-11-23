Sex and Sensibilities: How do I start using sex toys?

Taking pleasure into your own hands (even literally!) is something you should not be ashamed of

Sex toys have come a long way – nowadays they come in different shapes, colors, and sizes. But some people may still find these “bed friends” intimidating and uncomfortable.

In this episode of Sex and Sensibilities, Rappler’s sex and gender columnist Ana P. Santos debunks myths about sex toys and answers some frequently asked questions about these supposedly fun and cuddly things – and remove the stigma about making yourself feel good.

