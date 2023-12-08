Chanel’s fashion show draws celebrities and protesters

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A person holds a Palestinian flag during a protest near the location where the Chanel Metiers d'Art runway show takes place, in Manchester, Britain December 7, 2023.

The annual Metiers d'Art runway show held at Manchester had pro-Palestinian protesters chanting along the street

MANCHESTER, England – French luxury label Chanel took its annual Metiers d’Art runway show to a rainy northern England street late Thursday, November 7 where an international fashion crowd viewed a special collection highlighting the brand’s craftwork.

Guests including actors Tilda Swinton, Hugh Grant, and Kristen Stewart, model Alexa Chung and British rapper Aitch gathered on a stretch of Manchester’s Thomas Street under a transparent canopy, where they snacked on mulled cider and mini cheese toasties as pro-Palestinian protesters chanted.

Music soon drowned out the protest chants and models with 1960s inspired hairdos marched down the pavement in girly renditions of the label’s signature tweed ensembles in bright pink, orange and green, with low-heeled Mary Jane shoes.

Models present creations at the Chanel Metiers d’Art runway show, in Manchester, Britain December 7, 2023. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

The annual event showcases lace, embroidery, and other crafts produced at Chanel’s complex of speciality workshops on the northern outskirts of Paris.

Chanel on Friday will release a film for the collection by Sofia Coppola featuring images by British photographer Jamie Hawkesworth and music by New Order.

Manchester’s link to fashion dates to the 18th century when it was the center of Britain’s textiles industry. The city is known for its contributions to British pop culture, sports, and fashion. – Rappler.com