Fit ‘fits: Filipino athleisure brands to support your New Year’s resolutions

Check out these proudly homegrown brands for pieces that you can wear straight into the new year

MANILA, Philippines – Athleisure may just be the greatest trend the fashion world has ever foisted upon us – the answer to looking incredibly cool while also feeling super comfy.

As another year approaches and New Year’s resolutions to get fit are renewed, athleisure is also a go-to for the gift-giving season.

Whether you’re shopping for a certified gym tambay, a weekend biker, or just someone who has disavowed any form of uncomfortable clothing coming out of lockdown, a supportive crop top or a buttery pair of cycling shorts makes for a perfect present.

You don’t have to look very far for quality workout wear either. Bypass the usual Lululemon and Alo Yoga and check out these Filipino-made athleisure brands:

Maria and Mary

From unitards to bodysuits to crop tops and cycling shorts, Maria and Mary is a clothing manufacturer that carries athleisure basics that anyone can wear whether or not they’re hitting the gym. With no-nonsense cuts that suit various body types, a wide range of colors, and super affordable prices (P399 for their seamless unitard!), this brand can help you get most of your Christmas shopping done in one go.

Maria and Mary is available on Shopee.

Groove Activewear

Groove Activewear’s colorways are so bright their stuff is bound to give anyone’s workouts that extra boost – and who wouldn’t want that? That being said, Groove’s real draw may be the fact that the fabric is made partly of recycled plastic bottles. The brand also carries sweat towels that come in cute prints – also made of plastic bottles.

Groove Activewear is available on their website.

Our Recess

Our Recess puts the fun in function, with playful cuts, colors, and fabrics that work for different kinds of movement – from low-impact yoga to heart-pumping HIIT and even daily errands. The brand has something for everyone; beyond workout wear, they also have socks, scrunchies, yoga mats, water bottles, and backpacks.

Our Recess is available on their website.

Atletika

Proudly Filipino-designed and made, Atletika has become known for its well-made, basic pieces in statement colors.

Atletika is available on their website.

Hustle

Hustle makes activewear that doesn’t look like activewear – the kind of clothes you choose to wear on long flights or casual Fridays at the office. The brand’s customization feature means that you can have every piece monogrammed or tailored to your recipient’s or your own measurements, giving your gift an extra special touch.

Hustle is available on their website.

Ahon The Label

Ahon The Label’s pieces are comfy and versatile enough to use from gym to swim, and even as intimates. Made of bamboo fabric, this brand is as breathable and buttery as athleisure can get. Pieces come in cuts and colorways that are right on trend so, in the spirit of athleisure, you don’t sacrifice comfort for style.

Ahon The Label is available on their website.

Own Rules Active

Launched only in July, this brand doesn’t have the widest catalog just yet, but its two-toned muted colorway means Own Rules Active’s pieces are easy to mix and match, not to mention flattering for a lot of different body types. Their reversible sports bras, high-waist leggings, and shorts all come in medium-compression fabric, making them wearable and comfortable for most activities.

Own Rules Active is available on Instagram.

Iconstax

With their sexy, slinky designs in classic colors, Iconstax’s pieces can take you from pumping iron to partying. Their bandeau and one-shoulder bras aren’t your typical activewear tops, so they’re perfect for anyone who likes to stand out while working out.

Iconstax is available on their website. – Rappler.com