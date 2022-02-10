Wear courage: Linya-Linya releases second collaboration with Lualhati Bautista

COLLABORATION. Linya-Linya releases shirts that feature a quote from writer Lualhati Bautista.

The shirts feature a quote from the writer’s 1984 novel ‘Bata, Bata…Pa’no Ka Ginawa?’

MANILA, Philippines – Linya-Linya has released its second collaboration with writer Lualhati Bautista: a new shirt that inspires people to rise up and stand for what they believe in.

The shirt is printed with a quote from Lualhati’s 1984 novel Bata, Bata…Pa’no Ka Ginawa? that makes a timely message for election season: “Lahat ng panahon ay hindi panahon ng takot at pagtitimpi. Lahat ng panahon ay panahon ng pagpapasya.”

(It is never the season for fear and holding back. It is always the season for taking a stand.)

Bata, Bata…Pa’no Ka Ginawa? tells the story of a human rights activist and mother as she struggles to balance her work with raising her two children.

The shirts are available on Linya-Linya’s website for P799.

The clothing brand’s first collaboration with Lualhati included a post from one of her Facebook posts. It was released in 2020. – Rappler.com