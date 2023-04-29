Stay cool, look cool: Filipino swimwear brands with wide size ranges

MANILA, Philippines – As the temperatures climb to impyerno levels this summer, wearing as little clothing as possible isn’t just a fashion statement, it’s a survival tactic. And while you can always wear your trusty shorts-and-sando pambahay to stay cool, the insane heat just gives you the perfect excuse to splurge on new swimwear.

Whether you’re just splashing around in an inflatable pool, exploring the sea in island paradise, or just hanging out at home, a great swimsuit makes for the perfect OOTD.

That being said, finding a great swimsuit that looks amazing and fits just right can be quite a struggle – just ask any girl who’s stared at her belly overflowing from a too-tight bikini bottom or worried about a boob popping out of an ill-fitting bralette.

A number of local swimwear brands have taken this bikini-buying struggle to heart, designing well-cut pieces that are meant to look good on a wide range of sizes, making it easier to find your summer uniform.

If you’re on the hunt for that perfect suit, here are some brands you can check out:

Float Swimwear

Classic cuts and colors make Float Swimwear’s pieces timeless. They’re the kind of suits you can wear anywhere (even in the city if you style them right!). The brand includes a plus size line and a maternity collection, too. To try on their pieces for the perfect fit, you can check out their stores in Adora Greenbelt 5 and Shangri-la Mall, though their suits are also available on their website.

Everybody.ph

The brand’s name speaks for itself – they want everybody to have great swimwear. Their bodysuits and two-pieces are designed to flatter most bodies, with cuts that show off all your curves. Their sizes go from 2XS-5XL, and their suits come in a limited range of super cute colors. Suits are available on their website.

Bilad

Bilad’s funky printed suits run up to an extra large, so more women can live out their hot girl summer fantasies. This brand’s designs cater to varying degrees of hubadera – from skimpy string bikinis, halter hi-kinis, and modest but still sexy one-piece suits. Browse through their suits or shop on their website.

Nekid Swimwear

With silhouettes that strike the perfect balance between covering up and showing skin, Nekid’s styles are wearable beyond the beach. From swim-ready high-waist skirts, long-sleeved shrugs, and Sabrina cut crops, these aren’t your typical swimsuits – and they go up to size XXL, too. Check out Nekid’s collections on their website.

Agos Surf

Active girlies will love Agos Surf’s suits, which are designed with function in mind. With no-nonsense cuts, basic colorways, and a size range that goes up to an XXL, their suits are ready-to-wear no matter what you have planned – whether it’s a surf sesh, a bike ride, or even just a nap. If you want to try their suits on in person, you can check them out at Retail Lab in Rockwell, KudoSurf Boardriders in Siargao, and Tropical Nomad at Boracay’s D’Mall. They’re also available online via their website. – Rappler.com