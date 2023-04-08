LIST: Fun earrings, necklaces from local shops perfect for summer OOTDs

Live life in color with these unique, handcrafted pieces that'll add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe!

MANILA, Philippines – What time is it? Summertime! And that means bringing out your brightest OOTDs and the cutest and most colorful accessories to match.

If your jewelry collection – necklaces and earrings included – are in need of a summer-themed upgrade, here are a few local businesses to check out!

Nyuki + Co.

For handmade jewelry and accessories, check out Nyuki + Co.’s small-batch, fancy-casual pieces that’ll add a pop of lively color to your wardrobe.

Nyuki offers handcrafted bead necklaces, beaded crochet earrings, dangling bead earrings, bonbon drop earrings, crochet mod earrings, and even tassel statement earrings made with local materials, unique beads, and yarns in different vibrant colors. You can shop through Nyuki’s website or check them out at Common Room.

Caya Manila

Local business Caya Manila leans more toward the dainty and pretty route, but its accessories are still summery and fresh, nonetheless. Caya offers pretty studs, bracelets, gemstones, earrings, pendant necklaces, and chains at affordable prices.

Some summer-ready designs we spotted are the star-and-moon Sienna Necklace and the nautical-themed collection of Sinag sun, pineapple, mermaid tail, and nautical steering wheel pendants. You can place your orders via Instagram.

Plural and Co

Plural and Co has been handmaking local and sustainable earrings since 2016 in various tropical and classy designs and with different local materials.

Plural and Co’s unique styles are so varied that they can work in casual settings or special occasions – from minimalist drop earrings, hand-painted art earrings, and beaded dangling earrings, to glitzy hoops, flower petal earrings, and vibrant tassel earrings. You can find Plural and Co at pop-up bazaars around Metro Manila, Common Room, or on Instagram.

Piesa

Piesa’s “uniquely wearable pieces” don’t shy away from vibrant shades and bold hues, with each handcrafted piece intricately-made from special wire and premium local fabrics and native materials. Piesa’s collections are inspired by Filipina women and Filipino culture, like the Perlas Set designed after Christmas parols in citron, magenta, mustard, and teal colors.

Piesa’s bangles, cuffs, necklaces, and statement pieces include the mabuhay hoop earrings and fina earrings in rainbow colors, plus the shelley earrings made with shell drops in aqua, avocado, lilac, and coral colors. You can find Piesa at Common Room branches, Rags2Riches, or shop thru the website.

Hikao PH

Hikao offers more subdued pieces of jewelry that are sparkly, feminine, and pretty, but they also have sophisticated, Filipino-inspired pieces that can add a touch of class and color to any outfit.

Hikao’s rattan collections come in hoop earrings, with pearls, tassels, fans, and other unique materials. The shop also has gold hoops adorned with flowers, cherries, rainbows, and other cute elements. You can order via Instagram.

Tropik Beatnik

Tropik Beatnik is all about fun pieces “created for tropical living,” featuring a mix of clay, upcycled fabrics, and pearls for unique, one-of-a-kind accessories made in the Philippines.

Every single piece – whether that’s Tropik Beatnik’s dangling earrings, hoops, rings, chokers, or necklaces – is an eye-catching standout inspired by Filipino fauna and culture, using only the boldest color combinations, intricate beads, and eclectic patterns that’ll catch anyone’s attention. You can order via website.

Clay Drama

There’s nothing more unique than meticulously designed clay drop earrings, which Clay Drama specializes in! Each handcrafted pair tells a different story and adds a personalized and pretty oomph to any of your OOTDs.

Clay Drama is available in Frankies and Friends in Power Plant Mall or online.

Monday Blooms

Nothing says “summer” more than flowers, so if you’re solely into floral designs, Monday Blooms is your best bet! The local shop offers adorable handcrafted earrings and studs made out of clay, and in feminine designs of orchids, macrame, gerbera daisies, pink roses, sunflowers, and many more.

Monday Blooms is available on Frankies and Friends’ website and physical store.

Foi & Co.

Foi & Co. takes pride in its “soulful handmade pieces” made out of clay, featuring intricate and feminine designs that can help soften a look while adding color and class at the same time.

The earring designs include dainty seashells, roses, daisies, moons, simple shapes, hearts, petals, maple leaves, and more. Foi & Co. is available in Frankies and Friends, Pili Lokal, and on Shopee.

Tamara Love PH

Tamara Love’s cute concept is all about offering handcrafted, wearable earrings that both moms and their young kikay daughters would love! It’s an (accessories) match made in heaven.

Tamara Love’s fun, youthful pieces make use of abaca, rattan, clay, local materials, and pretty colors that’ll go with your matching OOTDs for the summer. Yes, it even has necklaces designed after Peppa Pig, unicorns, BT21 characters, mermaids, pandas, bunnies, and Barbie. These pieces are available on Tamara Love’s website or at Frankies and Friends. – Rappler.com