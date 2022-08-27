From fashion to films: Ex-Zara boss Isla starts production company

FILE PHOTO: Former Inditex Chairman Pablo Isla attends a news conference at a Zara factory, the headquarters of Inditex group, in Arteixo, near A Coruna, Spain, March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal/File Photo

Zara's former CEO hopes to use his 'deep passion for film' and business experience to advance Spain's movie industry

MADRID, Spain – Former chief executive of textile giant Inditex, Pablo Isla, has started his own film production company, saying in a statement on Friday that he hoped to use his “deep passion for film” and business experience to advance Spain’s movie industry.

Isla stepped down from the owner of the global fashion brand Zara in April after more than a decade leading the company’s global expansion, passing the torch to Marta Ortega, the daughter of Inditex owner Amancio Ortega, who took over as non-executive chairwoman.

“I intend to contribute my business experience to the audiovisual world and, based on my deep passion for film, help the development of the thriving Spanish audiovisual industry,” Isla wrote in the statement issued by the new company, Fonte Films.

Founded by Isla alongside Goya Award winning producer Carla Perez de Albeniz and lawyer Maria Jesus Roman, it aims to “develop projects with top technical quality for a global

audience and promote new forms of audiovisual expression”.

Following his departure from Inditex in April, Isla has remained a member of the board of Nestlé, joined US private equity firm General Atlantic as a global senior adviser, and became advisory board chairman at Spain’s IE University. – Rappler.com