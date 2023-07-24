Style
SONA 2023

IN PHOTOS: What government officials wore to SONA 2023

Here are some of 2023's notable looks on and off the SONA red carpet!

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24, at the Batasang Pambansa, Quezon City was a key moment a year into his administration, with Filipinos all ears for what he had to say about his performance thus far, and what his plans are for the country’s future.

On the side, the SONA was also an opportunity for government officials to make bold statements through fashion, whether for sheer aesthetic effect, or with underlying political nuances. Some even sported two looks: one for the opening of the 19th Congress’ second regular session prior to the SONA, and another for the SONA red carpet.

Here are some of this year’s notable looks:

Senator Risa Hontiveros
BANIG MOTIF. Hontiveros says her look is an homage to the quintessential Pinoy woven mat. Angie de Silva/Rappler
Senator Nancy Binay
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
PASTEL PINAY. Binay wears a lavender terno with a geometric weave, matched with a bold purple clutch, at the opening of the Senate session. Angie de Silva/Rappler
Adult, Female, Person
SOFT WAVES. Binay’s red carpet look is a white terno by Michael Leyva. Bonz Magsambol/Rappler
Senator Robin Padilla
Person, Standing, Fashion
SECRET BONIFACIO. Padilla’s camp says his Onesimus barong was purchased for less than P7,000. Angie de Silva/Rappler
Senator Imee Marcos
Lady, Person, Adult
SHINY PURPLE. Marcos dons a short-skirted terno in bright purple hues. Angie de Silva/Rappler
Person, Standing, Adult
IMEE MARCOS. Marcos says her outfit is a nod to the Cordillera Region. Courtesy of Imee Marcos’ office
Senator Grace Poe
Adult, Female, Person
THE POES. Senator Grace Poe, wearing an empire-waisted terno with a black and white tribal weave, is flanked by her son Brian and husband Neil. Angie de Silva/Rappler
Fashion, Adult, Female
BLACK ACROSS. Poe sticks to black and white for the red carpet. Angie de Silva/Rappler
Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano
Adult, Female, Person
THE CAYETANOS. Lani’s beige terno with lavender floral accents pairs up well with Alan Peter’s barong. Angie de Silva/Rappler
Senator Chiz Escudero and Heart Evangelista
Clothing, Dress, Adult
WHITE IS MIGHT. Heart wears a white banig-weave pantsuit by Ivara Seron, pairing it with a L’alingi London feather bag. Angie de Silva/Rappler
Fashion, Person, Adult
DIAMONDS. Heart switches to a diamond-patterned piece by Michael Leyva on the red carpet. Angie de Silva/Rappler
Senator Loren Legarda
Accessories, Bag, Handbag
MIX AND MATCH. Long a champion of local artisans, Senator Loren Legarda wears a Patis Tesoro ensemble that’s a mix of different Filipino textiles. Angie de Silva/Rappler
Fashion, Adult, Female
FRINGE. Legarda’s red carpet outfit features painterly details and a bit of fringe. Angie de Silva/Rappler
Senator Migz Zubiri and Audrey Tan-Zubiri
Adult, Female, Person
THE ZUBIRIS. Audrey’s terno festooned with floral appliqués is a bold, botanical treat for the eyes. Angie de Silva/Rappler
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
FLOWER POWER. Florals are still the focus for Audrey’s red carpet look. Angie de Silva/Rappler
Senator Sonny Angara and Tootsy Echauz Angara
MINTED. Tootsy sports a mint green terno with a dainty floral print, pairing it with a gold and capiz bag. Angie de Silva/Rappler
Fashion, Premiere, Adult
BOLDER. The couple goes for bolder prints on the red carpet. Angie de Silva/Rappler
Senator Mark Villar and Emmeline Aglipay-Villar
Fashion, Clothing, Dress
THE VILLARS. Emmeline wears a pearlescent white terno, matching it with a white bag studded with iridescent crystals. Angie de Silva/Rappler
Senator Joel Villanueva and Gladys Cruz-Villanueva
Adult, Female, Person
BLACK IMPACT. Gladys’ multiple jeweled brooches make a statement against her austere black terno. Angie de Silva/Rappler
BLACK IS BACK. Gladys sticks to black with gold accessories for her second look. Angie de Silva/Rappler
Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez and Ormoc Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez
Fashion, Adult, Male
THE GOMEZES. Lucy’s terno has a unique quilted effect. Angie de Silva/Rappler
Vice President Sara Duterte and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos
Face, Happy, Head
YELLOW SISTERS. Duterte’s ensemble is a nod to the Moro people, while Araneta-Marcos goes for a terno with floral appliqués. Angie de Silva/Rappler
Senator Win Gatchalian and Bianca Manalo
Fashion, Adult, Bride
STITCHING. Black floral stitching pops out against Manalo’s plain white terno. Angie de Silva/Rappler
Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna
Lady, Person, Fashion
GO FOR GOLD. Lacuna’s bright marigold dress pops on the red carpet. Angie de Silva/Rappler
Bataan 1st District Rep. Geraldine Roman
RUST ORANGE. Roman goes for one bright, bold color for the red carpet. Angie de Silva/Rappler

– Rappler.com

