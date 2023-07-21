LIVE UPDATES: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 2nd State of the Nation Address | SONA 2023

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

One year into his administration, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to deliver his State of the Nation Address (SONA) at 4 pm on Monday, July 24, at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

This SONA is Marcos’ second in his six-year term in office. Marcos is expected to bare his accomplishments in the past year and his priorities in the near future.

Bookmark and refresh this page for updates, videos, fact checks, and analyses as Marcos delivers his second SONA.

LATEST UPDATES