LIVE UPDATES: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 2nd State of the Nation Address | SONA 2023

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
One year into his administration, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to deliver his State of the Nation Address (SONA) at 4 pm on Monday, July 24, at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.
This SONA is Marcos’ second in his six-year term in office. Marcos is expected to bare his accomplishments in the past year and his priorities in the near future.
LATEST UPDATES
[QUIZ] Guess who? Names that dominated the headlines during Marcos Year 1
Following his victory in the 2022 elections, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his allies had their fair share of drama and controversy.
Ahead of Marcos’ second SONA, let’s look back at the names that made the headlines in his first year in office by taking the quiz here.
Inflation remains top issue for Filipinos online ahead of Marcos’ 2nd SONA
In his first State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. promised to help the Philippines bounce back from a global pandemic and rising prices of basic goods. Ahead of his second SONA on Monday, July 24, Filipinos are still waiting for him to deliver on those pledges.
Rappler asked social media users about the issues and policies they hope Marcos would address in his second SONA, with the economy remaining as a top concern of Filipinos online.
Read more on their reactions here.
Traffic advisory: Alternative routes for Marcos’ SONA 2023
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) released the alternative routes for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24.
Check them out here.
[CONTEXT] MARCOS YEAR 1: Between Promise and Reality
As we await President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address, check out our page for news, in-depth reports, analyses, videos, and podcasts assessing his first year in office.