IN PHOTOS: PH celebs stun at Milan Fashion Week 

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino celebrities continue to make waves in the international fashion scene and their presence at prestigious annual fashion shows are proof of that.

Kicking off this year’s stylish events are the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter shows, which will run from February 20 to 26. Renowned fashion houses in the industry, such as Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Giorgio Armani have showcased the newest pieces in their collection.

And several of the Philippines’ biggest names in the fashion industry graced the event.

Sofia Andres

Sofia is the latest Filipino celebrity to make her fashion week debut! The actress was invited to attend Onitsuka Tiger’s show where she donned a chic all-black ensemble. Her whole look was completed with a sleek updo.

On Instagram, Sofia shared photos from the event, where she was seen posing with other Filipino personalities such as Heart Evangelista, Pia Wurtzbach, Camille Co, Bryan Boy, and Tim Yap.

“Stepping into the world of fashion with my fabulous friends & fashion icons by my side, soaking in all the glamor and style at my first ever fashion week,” she wrote.

Pia Wurtzbach

After making a huge impact on her fashion week debut in Europe last year, Pia is back to dazzle the fashion world anew. To recall, the Miss Universe 2015 titleholder made her first appearance at the Milan and Paris fashion weeks in 2023.

According to reports, the beauty queen even became one of the top-ranked international guests during Milan Fashion Week 2023, wherein she garnered a total of $3.4 million (or around P192 million) in media impact value. She placed second to K-pop boy group’s ENHYPEN.

For this year, Pia delighted her fans with show-stopping looks as she attend various fashion events.

One of the many shows she went to was Onistuka Tiger, where she wore a black see-through long-sleeved top with a black bra underneath.

“Kicked off things with a roar,” she wrote.

For the brand Fendi, Pia looked regal in a blue silk dress. Meanwhile, she went for a more comfortable and laid-back but still stylish ensemble for the Max Mara show by donning a brown knitted mini-dress.

She strutted in a dark red blazer and skirts ensemble for Gucci and switched it up with a clean all-white look for Genny.

Sharing a compilation of clips from her Milan fashion week experience, Pia wrote: “Fashion’s absolutely rocking my world. It’s fun to play dress up.”

In the video, she also disclosed that she already received several invitations for Paris Fashion Week — which means more OOTDs to watch out for from the beauty queen!

Heart Evangelista

Of course, a fashion list won’t be complete without style icon Heart! The socialite has been one of the first Filipino celebrities to make a name in the international fashion scene and she hasn’t stopped dominating it since!

Proving that she’s indeed a fashion veteran, Heart don’t only simply post photos of her look but most ensembles get their own fashion videos.

For Onitsuka Tiger, Heart looked chic in a floral printed dress with side cut-outs and black ribbons. She also looked sleek in Roberto Cavalli ‘fit — printed pants, brown jacket, and red scarf.

Heart was oozing with freshness when she graced the Fendi show in her strapless nude dress accentuated by aqua and yellow-colored blocks.

A fan-favorite included a white Alberta Ferretti dress, which Heart paired with a white bag that also had the same flowing straps as her outfit.

Switching it up, Heart went for an all-black ensemble for Max Mara. Her whole look consists of a sleeveless turtleneck dress with a high slit and a wool coat.

One of her latest looks is from Prada where she donned a baby blue silk with sheer side cut-outs.

Which of their looks are your favorites? – Rappler.com