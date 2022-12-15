H2-ho-ho-ho: Water bottles to gift that aren’t the usual Hydroflask or Klean Kanteen

Check out these Filipino brands for insulated tumblers that won't break the bank

MANILA, Philippines – A reusable water bottle might just be the ultimate stocking stuffer. No matter how old your giftee is or what they’re interested in, they’re sure to find a use for a water bottle, especially if it’s the insulated kind that keeps your drink hot or cool for hours on end.

In the olden days, we used to drink ice-cold water from a clunky plastic Coleman, but these days stainless steel bottles like Hydroflask and Klean Kanteen are the current obsession. With sleek designs and a range of trendy colors, the two brands have cornered the water bottle market – though the main drawback is their steep price tag (upwards of P2,000).

Thankfully, you don’t have to spend that much to ride the water bottle wave. Here are a number of local brands that are more affordable than the popular ones, but are just as good (and as cute!).

Sinag Bottle

With its bell shape and black screw-top lid, Sinag Bottles are a dead ringer for Hydroflask, except that they’re stamped with a sun and the brand’s name in baybayin for that “Filipino flair.” The bottles come in a variety of sizes and colors, and like most insulated water bottles are meant to keep your drink cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours.

Sinag Bottles are available online via Shopee or Lazada. Prices range from P799 to P1099.

Acqua Bottles

A pastel and muted color palette make this brand especially ~aesthetic, especially with its bottles’ signature scratch-resistant powder-coated finish. Acqua also carries other kinds of stainless steel drinkware such as boba cups, mugs, and even pupper jugs for your furry friends. You can even have names engraved to make the gift even more personal.

Acqua Bottles are available via their website. Prices range from P999 to P1,199 for flasks.

AquaFlask

With lid and body coming in the same color, AquaFlask has a particularly striking look – especially with variants that come in metallic or tie-dye hues. Its double-wall design promises cold water for 24 hours and hot water for 8 hours, and you can choose from a range of sizes and either a spout or flip top lid.

AquaFlask is available on their website. Prices range from P550 to P1395.

Luntian

Luntian Bottles come in a range of shapes to suit different needs and lifestyles. There’s the 1-liter Roady bottle with a tapered body and straw lid designed to fit in car cup holders, the 4-liter Biggie bottle for those going on long camping or road trips, and even a rounded Sippy cup for coffee or tea.

Luntian Bottles can be ordered on their Instagram. Prices are available upon request.

Kool PH

Whether you prefer pastel tones or bright colors, there’s a bottle for you on Kool’s catalogue. More than the typical stainless steel insulated water bottle, Kool also carries straw-lid tumblers, foldable silicone bottles, and Tritan plastic bottles to suit different needs.

Kool bottles are available on their website. Prices range from P799 to P1,199 for insulated bottles.

Bukas Flask

Bukas Flask is your no-nonsense bottle, with a simple range of colors and the ever-reliable flip cap lid with a handle. What sets the brand apart is that P50 from every flask sold goes to the Yellow Boat Foundation, which helps children from far-flung areas attend school – so your gift benefits even more people.

The Bukas Flask is available on Shopee. Prices range from P1,199 to 1,499. – Rappler.com