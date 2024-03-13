Dive in! These are the 4 ‘best PH dive destinations’ according to PADI

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PUERTO GALERA. The town of Mindoro is home to some of the best diving sites for beginners and experts.

Ready to dive into some of the best PADI-certified spots around the country?

MANILA, Philippines – Want to know where the best local places to dive are? Well, let’s dive in!

The Philippines – which was named the World’s Leading Dive Destination for the fifth consecutive year by the 2023 World Travel Awards – is home to the most beautiful reefs and diverse marine life, cared for by tourism professionals who are passionate about offering amazing diving experiences for all.

Whether you’re just a dive beginner or a more seasoned one, it’s a must to visit the top four diving destinations in the Philippines, declared by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), in partnership with travel platform Klook.

Cebu

Some of the best aquatic and beach activities can be found in Cebu, and PADI recommends the Discover Scuba Diving in Moalboal with PADI 5 Star CDC program for those diving for the first time.

DIVING RESORTS. Cebu is home to many beachfront diving resorts, like this PADI-certified Cebu Emerald Green Diving Center in Mactan. DAVID via Wikimedia Commons

The “Discovery Dive” is all about the basics – tourists are provided with equipment and an easy introduction before exploring the ocean. A full immersive experience is guaranteed under expert supervision, complete with sightseeing of different habitats and the learning of different fish.

Dumaguete

Located in Central Visayas, Dumaguete is known for many things – silvanas, fresh seafood, scenic sights, the colorful Buglasan Festival, ancestral houses, churches, coffee shops, and its water activities and flourishing marine life.

RICH MARINE LIFE. Western Clown Anemonefish Amphiprion Ocellaris found hiding in an anemone while on a Dumaguete dive. Kris Mikael Krister via Wikimedia Commons

For those not too keen on diving, PADI and Klook recommend snorkeling, a water activity that’s just as fun. The Full Day Snorkeling Wonders with PADI 5 Star Center Tour explores the crystal-clear waters that surround the island of Danjugan, and the chance to discover first-hand Julien’s Wreck, which is situated in front of Dumaguete’s famous Turtle Island.

Palawan

The popular tourist beach destination is also home to the best diving sites, specifically in El Nido and Coron. The Explore El Nido’s Best Dive sites with PADI 5 Star Center Tour offers a leveled up Fun Dive experience, where beginner and professional divers can receive personalized attention from experienced divers, high-end Scubapro gear, and a spacious local dive boat equipped with a shade, a toilet, and even a kitchen.

WATER FUN. Coron is one of the best scuba diving destinations of the world, diverse in marine life that can be discovered through deep dives or snorkeling. Ryan Sia via Wikimedia Commons

Some of the best diving spots in El Nido include Nat Nat, Twin Rocks, Paradise Beach, South Miniloc, Dilumacad Island, West Entalula Wall, and Popolcan West.

Puerto Galera

The Mindoro town’s diving experiences cater to both beginner divers or casual tourists looking to snorkel or enjoy a refresher dive, and also to more experienced divers who want to take Advanced Courses.

DIVE SIGHTS. This photo was taken at a known scuba dive site in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro, Philippines. Firth m via Wikimedia Commons

The PADI Advanced Open Water Diver in Puerto Galera is tailored for open-water divers who want to improve their diving skills – professional divers will offer lessons on underwater navigation, buoyancy

control, and deep diving. Through these programs, you can earn more credits towards your own PADI specialty certifications!

Where in the Philippines do you dream of diving next? – Rappler.com