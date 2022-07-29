Permission to relax! BTS ‘In the SOOP’ mansion open to AirBnb guests

AIRBNB. The mansion BTS stayed in on 'In The Soop' will be open for bookings.

MANILA, Philippines – For just one special night, the luxurious villa featured in BTS’ In The SOOP will be available to book on AirBnb!

On Monday, August 29, the house where K-pop global sensation BTS stayed during the second season of the hit reality series will be open for bookings with a low price of $7 a night – nod to the seven members of the K-pop boy group.

EXTERIOR. Photo from AirBnb

“Guests will unwind in the lush countryside of PyeongChang, South Korea, just like BTS,” Airbnb’s official press release reads.

This once-in-a-lifetime promo not only consists of overnight accommodations, but also meals and round-trip transportation for two from the KTX Pyeongchang train station to the BTS estate.

LIVING AREA. Photo from AirBnb

The In The SOOP mansion boasts a number of luxurious amenities that the boys themselves enjoyed while filming. Outside the villa, lucky guests can lounge around by the pool like J-hope or chill in the iconic unicorn floatie like Jin. If they’re feeling active, they have access to the gym equipment that Jimin used or the trampoline that Jungkook adored. They can also take advantage of the spacious basketball court that the property comes with.

MUSIC ROOM. Photo from Airbnb

Inside the house, there are various rooms that cater to all kinds of niche interests. If the guests want a more relaxed experience, they can read some books in the study room that RM frequented. Should they suddenly feel the urge to channel their inner artist, there’s a room where they can practice their guitar skills like Suga or paint on the canvases like V. There’s also a karaoke machine, loaded with every BTS song, where guests can jam and belt out their favorite lyrics.

To top it all off, the food menu includes the boy band’s preferred dishes such as charcoal-grilled Korean beef, simmered rice cakes, egg tarts, tteokbokki, and more.

Reservations for the BTS villa will open on Monday, August 1, 10 pm EDT or Tuesday, August 2, 10 am PST through Airbnb.

In 2020, the chart-topping, internationally-renowned K-pop boy group starred in In The SOOP, a reality series that featured the boys – and other K-pop groups on different seasons – vacationing together in a private location.

The latest addition to the saga was a spin-off series titled In The SOOP: Friendcation, which featured V along with his well-known buddies Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyun-sik, and Peakboy. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.