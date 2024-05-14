LOOK: Commuters can chill out at the ‘coolest’ bus stop in BGC

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Too hot outside? Chill ka lang while waiting for your next ride at this new airconditoned Carrier bus stop!

MANILA, Philippines – Can’t stand the heat? During your commutes, you can chill out at probably the country’s “coolest” bus stop in Bonifacio Global City, powered by Carrier and launched last Friday, May 10.

CARRIER BUS STOP. Airconditioned air blows from above, allowing commuters to cool down while waiting for the next bus. Ace Saatchi & Saatchi

You can’t miss Carrier’s “Cool Spot” – the first and only airconditioned bus stop in the country – with its larger-than-life, attention-grabbing design that looks just like your split-type airconditioner at home. It is located at Crescent Park West, 31st Street Corner 1st Avenue in Bonifacio Global City.

With the rising summer heat indexes, commuters in line are more than happy to take reprieve in the shaded bus stop, with air jets and nozzles from above blowing out cooling air. It is said to effectively lower ambient temperatures by at least 10 degrees.

ENERGY EFFICIENT. The airconditioned bus stop makes use of solar panels to power it daily. Ace Saatchi & Saatchi

It’s also sustainably-powered: the bus spot utilizes solar power via a total of nine solar panels, which helps to minimize its electrical consumption and maintain energy efficiency.

The Carrier Cool Spot is operational from 6 am to 10 pm daily. Here’s to hoping all bus stops in the metro follow suit! – Rappler.com