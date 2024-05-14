LOOK: Commuters can chill out at the ‘coolest’ bus stop in BGC

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Can’t stand the heat? During your commutes, you can chill out at probably the country’s “coolest” bus stop in Bonifacio Global City, powered by Carrier and launched last Friday, May 10.
You can’t miss Carrier’s “Cool Spot” – the first and only airconditioned bus stop in the country – with its larger-than-life, attention-grabbing design that looks just like your split-type airconditioner at home. It is located at Crescent Park West, 31st Street Corner 1st Avenue in Bonifacio Global City.
With the rising summer heat indexes, commuters in line are more than happy to take reprieve in the shaded bus stop, with air jets and nozzles from above blowing out cooling air. It is said to effectively lower ambient temperatures by at least 10 degrees.
It’s also sustainably-powered: the bus spot utilizes solar power via a total of nine solar panels, which helps to minimize its electrical consumption and maintain energy efficiency.
The Carrier Cool Spot is operational from 6 am to 10 pm daily. Here’s to hoping all bus stops in the metro follow suit! – Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.