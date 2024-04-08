LIST: Affordable cities to visit in Europe, for as low as 45 euros a day

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Many of Europe’s cities are expensive destinations compared to traveling around Asia. The high cost of living and the flights to reach a European city is often outside the budget range of Filipino travelers. You pay more for accommodation, food, transportation, and activities. However, there are cities in Europe that can still fit your budget if you’re interested in visiting them.

What are some affordable cities you can visit in Europe?

Prague – This city is one of the most beautiful I’ve been to in Europe. Its gorgeous cityscape consists of spires, towers, and eye-catching buildings. There’s plenty of historic attractions for those that want to catch a glimpse of Czechia’s past. The old town and Charles Bridge might be touristy, but still worth a look and a few hours of wandering around. Accommodation, food, and drinks are good value for money.

SPIKES. Brno, Czechia. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Brno – If you plan to see Czechia beyond Prague, make your way to affordable Brno. The latter is a historic city that’s centuries old. It has a laid-back ambiance and doesn’t get as crowded (in terms of tourists) as the country’s capital. You can use Brno as a jump-off point to see quaint towns such as Telc and Trebic. Tidbit: Jose Rizal stayed in Brno while he was in Czechia.

Krakow – Krakow is a popular and affordable destination in Poland. The city’s old town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and has a storied past that dates to several centuries ago. Rynek Glowny or Market Square is its most famous spot. The city is also a jump-off point to Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum and the Wieliczka Salt Mine. Don’t forget to visit the Wawel Royal Castle and St. Mary’s Basilica.

Warsaw – The Polish capital doesn’t get the same tourist interest as Krakow. However, it’s still a noteworthy (as well as affordable) destination while you’re traveling around Poland. Explore Castle Square, the old town, follow the Royal Route, and go up the Palace of Culture and Science. Make sure to drop by the Wilanow Palace and the Royal Castle while you’re here. Take a leisurely stroll in Lazienki Park after exploring the city.

RIGA. Check out Riga, Latvia’s attractions. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Riga – This city in the Baltics is an affordable addition to your itinerary. Riga is easy enough to explore in one or a few days and on foot. Its old town is on UNESCO’s World Heritage list and is a noteworthy destination. Here you’ll find vestiges of the city’s past. The House of the Blackheads dates to the 1330s but the current structure you see now is a recent reconstruction. If you’re interested in architecture, walk along Albert Street to see some fine Art Nouveau buildings. Drop by the Riga Central Market to get something to eat.

Vilnius – Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, is a favorite of mine. Its charming old town has withstood the test of time with its preserved buildings and structures. You’ll find different architectural styles such as Renaissance, Gothic, and Baroque blending in the city. Some notable places to include in your itinerary are the Hill of Three Crosses, St. Anne’s Church, Church of St. Peter and Paul, Vilnius Cathedral, and the Palace of the Grand Dukes of Lithuania.

Tallinn – The capital of Estonia is a fine and affordable city to visit. Its old town has well-preserved centuries-old buildings and structures that make you feel like you have entered a time warp. Explore its narrow alleys, enter its beautiful churches, or go to viewpoints to get fetching overlooking views of the city. Check out Toompea Castle, Town Hall Square, and St. Olaf’s Church.

Budapest – The Hungarian capital of Budapest is an affordable city you can visit while exploring Europe. You can dine out at nice cafés and restaurants for a reasonable price. The Hungarian Parliament Building, Matthias Church, St. Stephen’s Basilica, Fisherman’s Bastion, and Buda Castle are the city’s most recognizable attractions. You can buy day passes to get around the city, which also allows you to save more money. Check out the ruin bars for drinks and nights out.

Bratislava – If you’re looking for an affordable destination in Europe, Bratislava is the place to be. Visitors often do just a day trip from Vienna. However, you can spend a few days here to see all that the city has to offer. Notable attractions include the Bratislava Castle looming over the city, Primate’s Palace and Hall of Mirrors, Hviezdoslav Square, and the Blue Church.

Belgrade – The Serbian capital isn’t exactly atop your list when you visit Europe. However, this city will surprise you when you give it a chance. Visit one of the most recognizable structures in the city, the Church of St. Sava. Buy souvenirs and gifts or just go window-shopping at Knez Mihailova. Get a glimpse of the city’s history while exploring the Kalemegdan Fortress.

Novi Sad – While in Serbia, head on over to Novi Sad. This city has affordable accommodation and dining options. It’s relatively small and easy to explore on foot. Attractions you can add to your itinerary include the Petrovaradin Fortress, Dunavska Street, Trg Slobode (square), the Name of Mary Church, and Vladicanski Dvor.

STATELY. Bucharest, Romania. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Bucharest – Bucharest is the capital of Romania and should be on your list if you’re looking for affordable destinations in Europe. Spend a few days to see the Parliament Building, Romanian Athenaeum, Stavropoleos Church, old town, Revolution Square, Arcul de Triumf, Carturesti Carusel, and other attractions.

Sibiu – If you’re in Transylvania, include Sibiu in your itinerary. This quaint destination oozes old-world charm. Explore the large and small square to get a glimpse of Sibiu’s history. Check out the historic churches during your visit.

BRASOV. Explore Brasov while in Romania. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Brasov – Brasov is another charming place to visit in Transylvania. The bustling Council Square is surrounded by several historic buildings and houses. You can find restaurants and cafés here if you just want to hang out. Brasov is also a jump-off point to Bran Castle.

Porto – Portugal is a generally affordable country to visit. One city to add to your list is Porto. It has a scenic and charming waterfront lined with restaurants. If you’re not dining, you can simply take a stroll or just hang out. The city also has a number of historic attractions such as the Torre dos Clerigos, Palacio da Bolsa, Igreja de Sao Francisco, Igreja do Carmo, and the Se Cathedral.

TORRE DE BELEM. Bom dia, Lisboa. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Lisbon – The capital of Portugal is not only affordable but is a noteworthy destination with plenty of things to do and see. Like many European cities, it’s also easy to get around on foot. Explore the different alleys and neighborhoods to get fetching overlooking views of the city. See the Torre de Belem. Make your way to the Mosteiro dos Jeronimos and check out the Santa Maria Church to see Vasco da Gama’s tomb. Not too far from the church is the Monument to the Discoveries. Some other noteworthy places of interest include the Arco da Rua Augusta, Igreja do Carmo, Se Cathedral, and the Elevador de Santa Justa.

Braga – If you’re looking for a place away from the bustling city (that’s also affordable), head on over to Braga. You can take it slow and spend the day strolling or hanging out in the historic center. You can also go on a half-day trip to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Bom Jesus do Monte.

Sarajevo – The capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina is at the center of one of the world’s historical events, the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand. The city also has some interesting sites that can fill your days such as the Bascarsija, Sarajevo City Hall, Latin Bridge, and the Gazi Husrev-beg Mosque. Go on a walking tour to learn more about the city.

FAIRYTALE. Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Mostar – This destination in Bosnia and Herzegovina is a popular day trip. However, I’d recommend spending at least a night here to soak in the atmosphere. Cross the historic bridge and weave in and out of the atmospheric markets and narrow streets.

Zagreb – Croatia’s capital doesn’t get the same hype as some of the country’s known locales. However, it’s an affordable destination you can use as a base for a few days before heading out. Visit St. Mark’s Church, Bogoviceva Street, Ban Jelacic Square, and the Cathedral of Zagreb.

Split – If you’re looking for an affordable alternative to Dubrovnik, Split is it. This charming destination will make you want to stay a few days just to experience its old world vibe. Get lost in the old town, visit Diocletian’s Palace, and see the Cathedral of St. Domnius.

These are just some of the affordable cities and towns you can visit in Europe. You can get by with a budget as low as €45 up to €60 a day in these spots. With the mentioned budget you’ll be staying in a dorm bed in a hostel, taking public transportation, eating budget or supermarket meals and sandwiches, seeing one or two paid attractions a day, and maybe having a dessert or a drink. Consider traveling during shoulder and low season to reduce your costs. – Rappler.com