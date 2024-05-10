Back in Makati! Mandarin Oriental set to reopen in 2026

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

After closing in 2014, the hotel is making its much-awaited comeback at Makati CBD

MANILA, Philippines – Mandarin Oriental Manila is finally making its comeback! Ayala Land announced the return of the luxury hotel in 2026, set to open at the Makati Central Business District (CBD) in Ayala Triangle Gardens.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 8, Ayala Land said that the new space will house 276 guest rooms and provide amenities such as “top-tier dining options” and its “renowned spa experience.” It will be developed and owned by Ayalaland Hotels & Resorts, a unit of property giant Ayala Land.

“We are excited to witness how this structure will help Makati’s landscape evolve as well as provide our community world-class experiences,” the group added.

In 2014, Mandarin Oriental Manila closed down after almost 40 years of operations, also announcing then that it would reopen in Makati in 2020. However, the reopening was reportedly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The property’s infrastructure and existing facilities are no longer in keeping with the group’s well-recognized, luxury hospitality offering,” the hotel group said back then about the reason for its closure.

Mandarin Oriental Manila was among the country’s most iconic hotels since it opened in 1976, alongside Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila, which just announced its June 2024 closure. Mandarin’s structure was also designed by Filipino National Artist Leandro Locsin, meant to mimic a fan, which is the hospitality group’s logo.

The new Mandarin Oriental Manila will be at the corner of Paseo de Roxas and Makati Avenue, which was where it was originally located. – Rappler.com