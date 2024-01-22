Who’s your caddy? 4 mini-golf places in and around Manila that are totally above par

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

“Fun” can be such an ambiguous concept when you’re busy with the daily grind. Fortunately, there’s always something new to try in and around Metro Manila that can help you rediscover your playful side. My friends and I, for instance, have been trying out different mini-golf spots to lift our spirits!

If you’re in the mood for some putting and partying, here are some of our top picks:

Pat’s Putts

Address: Tiendesitas, Frontera Drive, Pasig, Metro Manila

IG-WORTHY. Every spot at Pat’s Putts makes for a great photo. Patrica Lao/Rappler

Pat’s Putts is a beginner-friendly mini-golf destination ideal for couples and friends. They have the most imaginative courses that might test your patience, but ultimately leave you feeling really accomplished. My friends and I enjoyed playing here because each area was perfect for taking fun photos.

JENGA. The higher you build it, the harder it falls. Patricia Lao/Rappler

After you’re done with mini-golf, they also have other life-size games for more friendly competition. I particularly enjoyed the giant Jenga set!

Fun Roof

Address: 4F, Matheus Building, 5382, General Luna, Makati, 1210 Metro Manila

LIGHT IT UP. Fun Roof is a great nighttime activity spot. Patricia Lao/Rappler

Fun Roof felt like an adult arcade dreamland. They have a one-of-a-kind mini-golf course that is highly engaging and challenging, and at the end of the course is even a chance to earn fun prizes! I got lucky and won myself a delicious cake!

MAD LANES. This game can get really crazy! Patricia Lao/Rappler

For a leveled-up bonding experience, Fun Roof also offers a batting cage, extreme basketball, mad lanes, and a lot more!

CHILL. You can also lounge around after playing games. Patricia Lao/Rappler

After you’ve had your fun, you can also partake in a couple of whimsical cocktails and dance to music in their bar area. Boredom is certainly non-existent here.

Quantum Golf

Address: AutoCamp Access Road, Pasig, 1604 Metro Manila

PUTT. Always be up for a challenge! Patricia Lao/Rappler

Quantum Golf is a great place to play, drink, and host gatherings with friends and family. It caters to both newbies and serious golf players. They have one of the largest indoor golf facilities in the metro, so they can definitely accommodate large groups. If you have kids or if you’ve been meaning to try out mini-golf for the first time, they have a course that’s ideal for beginners.

ON THE GREEN. Quantum Golf welcomes serious golfers and casual players. Patricia Lao/Rappler

For golf enthusiasts, you can also hone your fairway skills with their virtual golf simulators. Their tech allows you to practice your swings, and it predicts the path of your ball after you’ve made your swing. You can even hire coaches to help you perfect your form and play like a pro!

THE GANG. Bring as many friends as you want! Patricia Lao/Rappler

The place is very spacious and you have the option to rent out an area with consumable food and drinks. They have quality cocktails at the bar so it’s an ideal hangout for friends and family. If you also have an event with a program, they can set up a projector, lights, and sounds.

Bunker Park Mini Golf and Playground

Address: Eastridge Avenue, Binangonan, Rizal

OUTDOORS. Mini-golfing can be a lot of fun in the sun. Patricia Lao/Rappler

If you’re looking for an outdoor setting, Bunker in Antipolo is perfect. This place is actually a great spot for family gatherings, but their mini-golf course is not to be underestimated. I found it quite challenging getting the golf ball in from one terrain to another, but finishing the entire course was worth it! They also have delicious snacks like pizza and ice cream to re-energize you after you’ve completed the course.

It’s exciting to think that golf is becoming more accessible and affordable for people who are interested in trying it out. Here’s to your first hole-in-one! – Rappler.com