This is the most affordable tourist spot in the PH, with the cheapest accommodations

MANILA, Philippines – What’s the most affordable tourist spot for budget-conscious travelers looking to enjoy the best of the Philippines this summer? For the months of April to May, it’s Iloilo City, according to digital travel platform Agoda’s data.

Iloilo has been named the “most affordable tourist destination in the Philippines,” having the cheapest accommodations and travel deals on average, compared to other Philippine tourist spots. This year, Iloilo’s average room rate goes for P2,814.

Iloilo takes over Bacolod, which was the Philippines’ cheapest travel destination in 2023.

ROCK FORMATIONS. It takes a 2-hour boat ride from the port of Carles, Iloilo to reach the Islas de Gigantes. Buczaii via Wikimedia Commons

Agoda said that “despite being a tourist destination with the lowest average room rates, each location has a lot to offer to visitors.”

HERITAGE. Santo Tomás de Villanueva Parish Church at Iloilo-Antique Road, Miagao, Iloilo. Patrickroque01 via Wikimedia Commons

Iloilo is often referred to as “The Heart of the Country” because of its central geographical location and is known for its beautiful beaches, historical landmarks, hidden lagoons, churches, and the freshest seafood around. Popular spots include Islas De Gigantes and the nearby Guimaras Island with the sweetest mangoes.

Traveling Asia on a budget: Udon Thani, Thailand

Agoda also shared the cheapest average destination cities (and underrated gems) across eight other Asian countries, starting with Udon Thani in Thailand, which has an average room rate of P1,576.

COLOR. Chinese Shrine in Udon Thani. Stefan Fussan via Wikimedia Commons

It’s part of the “big four” cities in Thailand’s Isaan region, and is considered a lively city, particularly at Nong Prajak Park and the surrounding lake. A stroll down the boulevard and you’ll see the Chinese Gate and the Udon Thani City Museum. It’s also nearby Vientiane, the capital of Laos, which is on the other side of the Mekong River.

Surabaya, Indonesia

Indonesia’s rising metropolis in East Java has an average room rate of P2,195. The thriving port city with Javanese, Chinese, and Arab cultural influences offers heritage architecture, modern buildings, and the Pasar Atom market with traditional crafts and delicacies like Lontong Balap and Sate Klopo.

Hue, Vietnam

ENTER. Main gate of Imperial palace in Hue, Vietnam. Uwe Aranas via Wikimedia Commons

Located in Central Vietnam, Hue has an average room rate of P2,420 and is rich in history and culture (being the former imperial capital of the Nguyen Dynasty). Imperial City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with majestic palaces and temples, can be found in Hue. Tourists can take a boat cruise through the city on the Perfume River!

Kuching, Malaysia

ART. Street art in Kuching, the capital city of Sarawak in East Malaysia. Librarydoctor via Wikimedia Commons

The state capital of Sarawak in Malaysia offers an average P2,758 room rate and is situated on the island of Borneo, along the Sarawak River. Surrounded by natural beauty, Kuching is a plethora of arts and crafts – check out the Main Bazaar, Carpenter Street, and the Sunday Market for local handicrafts and souvenirs. Kuching’s nearby Bako National Park has rainforests, wildlife, and beaches to visit.

Bengaluru, India

Bengaluru’s average room rate is at P3,096. Called the “Silicon Valley of India,” Bengaluru is a rising technology hub with a lot of historical charm and rich culture, found in the majestic Bangalore Palace or the 16th century Nandi Temple. It also has a bustling South Indian culinary scene.

Narita, Japan

With an average room rate of P3,996, Narita is a sought-out destination of travelers, especially since it houses the famous Narita International Airport, the gateway to Tokyo. The beautiful city in Japan’s Chiba Prefecture is also known for the Shinsjoji Temple, the traditional Naritasan Omotesando Road, and the seasonal beauty of cherry blossoms!

Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Taiwan’s second biggest city has an average room rate of P5,684, and is easily accessible through the international airport and a high-speed rail connection to Taipei and Taoyuan. Kaohsiung’s Yancheng District showcases street art and shopping spots by the pier, and the city itself is known for its culture, temples, art, street food, music scene, and more. – Rappler.com