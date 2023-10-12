PH is Asia Pacific’s Best Dive Destination in 2023 Travel Weekly Asia Awards

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines was named the Asia Pacific’s Best Dive Destination for 2023 at the Travel Weekly Asia (TWA) Readers’ Choice Awards. The awarding ceremony was held on October 3 at Conrad Centennial Singapore.

Each year, readers and industry professionals vote on the best hotels, resorts, airlines, destinations, cruise lines, and travel agencies, which are then recognized in the annual awards ceremony hosted by Northstar Travel Group. Finalists and winners are then spotlighted in detail in different TWA issues.

“This accolade underscores our commitment to preserving and showcasing the exceptional natural wonders that our country is blessed with, from our wide range of diving destinations that cater to both novice and experienced divers alike, to our equally diverse shorelines and surrounding coral reefs that are home to thousands of marine species,” Tourism Promotions Board Philippines’ COO Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles shared.

The Philippines is no stranger to receiving recognition for diving – more so this year, where it has received numerous awards in different ceremonies.

The country has consistently topped the World Travel Awards’ Best Dive Destination category since 2019, and it was also named the World’s Leading Dive Destination. Other than this, the Philippines bagged the Best Dive Destination title at the Diving and Resort Travel Expo held in Malaysia and Taiwan.

“Recognizing the travel industry’s finest is not just about honoring their achievements, but fueling their motivation to continue innovating and driving positive change. By celebrating their contributions, we inspire a collective effort towards making the industry more progressive, exciting and outstanding for all involved,” said Irene Chua, Asia Vice President and Group Publisher of Northstar Travel Group.

This comes just after the readers of luxury lifestyle and travel magazine Condé Nast hailed Boracay, Palawan, and Siargao among the best islands in Asia for 2023. – Rappler.com