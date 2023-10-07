Boracay, Palawan, Siargao among Condé Nast’s best islands in Asia

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Photos from the Department of Tourism's Instagram

Boracay, Siargao, and Palawan make it to Condé Nast Traveler's annual Readers' Choice Awards

Boracay, Palawan, and Siargao ranked 3rd, 6th, and 10th, respectively

MANILA, Philippines – Boracay, Palawan, and Siargao are part of the 2023 edition of Condé Nast Traveler’s (CNT) Top 10 Readers’ Choice Awards, the Department of Tourism announced on Thursday, October 5.

Boracay placed 3rd with 90.74 points, Palawan 6th with 89.71 points, and Siargao 10th with 87.73 points.

“This achievement reflects the hard work, dedication, and sustainable tourism efforts of our country, from our local communities, national and local government agencies, and stakeholders who have strive tirelessly to preserve and enhance the beauty of these islands,” Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said.

Approximately 600,000 readers participated in the luxury and lifestyle travel magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards, where the three Philippine islands placed in the Top Islands list in Asia.

“The awards inspire us to continue developing and promoting the Philippines as a premier travel destination in Asia and the world,” Frasco said.

“Our commitment to sustainable tourism practices has not only captivated the hearts of travelers but has also contributed significantly to the growth of our nation’s tourism industry,” she added.

Bali, Indonesia, took home the top prize with 91.08 points, while Koh Samui, Thailand, followed closely behind with 91.07 points. Other islands included in the list are Phuket, Thailand; Langkawi, Malaysia; Sri Lanka; Phú Quốc, Vietnam; and Okinawa and Ryuku Islands, Japan.

Siargao, Palawan, and Boracay last ranked together in CNT’s list in 2021, placing 1st, 3rd, and 8th, respectively.

Boracay previously took the top spot in last year’s edition of the Readers’ Choice Awards, while Palawan ranked 8th. – Rappler.com