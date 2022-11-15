Dasurv! Philippines is World’s Leading Beach Destination for first time

We are also the World's Leading Dive Destination for the 4th year in a row!

MANILA, Philippines – We made it, fam! The Philippines has been awarded the title of 2022’s World’s Leading Beach Destination at the 29th World Travel Awards’ November 11 gala ceremony in Muscat, Oman. This is the first time the country has bagged the top spot.

The Philippines bested nominees which include Jamaica; Greece; Santa Monica, California; Turks and Caicos Islands; Mexico; Thailand; Mexico, Maui; Maldives, and Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands.

The tropical country was also hailed as the World’s Leading Dive Destination for a fourth consecutive year, beating Azores Islands; Belize; Fiji; Galapagos Islands; Australia’s Great Barrier Reef; Maldives; Mexico; and French Polynesia.

Aside from the World’s Leading accolades, the Philippines also bagged Asia’s Leading Beach Destination and Asia’s Leading Dive Destination for 2022 once again.

This year, the World Travel Awards also recognized three other Philippine establishments: City of Dreams Manila as the World’s Leading Casino Resort; Amanpulo as the World’s Leading Dive Resort; and Ascott Bonifacio Global City Manila as the World’s Leading Serviced Apartments. Intramuros also reclaimed its title as Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction.

Siargao was nominated for World’s Leading Island Destination 2022 and Cebu as well for Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination 2022, but they lost to Madeira Islands and Bali, Indonesia, respectively.

The World Travel Awards "acknowledges, rewards, and celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries," according to the website. The brand, which is "recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence," picks from nominees across Asia, the Caribbean, Central America, Europe, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, North America, Oceania, and South America.