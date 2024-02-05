IN PHOTOS: Jaw-dropping snow and ice sculptures at 74th Sapporo Snow Festival

SUMMARY
Taking place across three main venues in the capital of Hokkaido – Odori Park, Susukino, and Tsudome – the 74th Sapporo Snow Festival has officially begun, running from February 4 to 11. The festival is considered the biggest and most popular winter event in Japan, attracting 2 million visitors annually. A total of 196 jaw-dropping snow and ice sculptures can be enjoyed by both children and adults.
Some of the highlights of this year’s snow festival are the five large snow sculptures measuring 12-15 meters tall. More than a thousand personnel from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and hundreds of citizen volunteers have made the sculptures over a span of 28 days from January 7 to February 3.
See some of the sculptures here. All photos courtesy of Basil Villacortes Sali.
– Rappler.com
Basil Villacortes Sali has been working in Sapporo since August 2019 as an English teacher in a public senior high school. He’s very happy and excited now that the celebration is back to pre-pandemic level.
