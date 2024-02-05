Travel
IN PHOTOS: Jaw-dropping snow and ice sculptures at 74th Sapporo Snow Festival

Basil Villacortes Sali

SMILE. The author in front of one of the snow sculptures at the festival.

Courtesy of Basil Villacortes Sali

The festival is considered the biggest and most popular winter event in Japan, attracting 2 million visitors annually

Taking place across three main venues in the capital of Hokkaido – Odori Park, Susukino, and Tsudome – the 74th Sapporo Snow Festival has officially begun, running from February 4 to 11. The festival is considered the biggest and most popular winter event in Japan, attracting 2 million visitors annually. A total of 196 jaw-dropping snow and ice sculptures can be enjoyed by both children and adults.

Some of the highlights of this year’s snow festival are the five large snow sculptures measuring 12-15 meters tall. More than a thousand personnel from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and hundreds of citizen volunteers have made the sculptures over a span of 28 days from January 7 to February 3.

See some of the sculptures here. All photos courtesy of Basil Villacortes Sali.

Courtesy of Basil Villacortes Sali
Courtesy of Basil Villacortes Sali
Courtesy of Basil Villacortes Sali
Courtesy of Basil Villacortes Sali
Courtesy of Basil Villacortes Sali
Courtesy of Basil Villacortes Sali
Courtesy of Basil Villacortes Sali
Courtesy of Basil Villacortes Sali
Courtesy of Basil Villacortes Sali
Courtesy of Basil Villacortes Sali
Courtesy of Basil Villacortes Sali
Courtesy of Basil Villacortes Sali
Courtesy of Basil Villacortes Sali
Courtesy of Basil Villacortes Sali

– Rappler.com

Basil Villacortes Sali has been working in Sapporo since August 2019 as an English teacher in a public senior high school. He’s very happy and excited now that the celebration is back to pre-pandemic level.

