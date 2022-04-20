Heading to La Union? Feel the stones beneath your feet at this quirky beach

PEBBLE BEACH. Small stones take the place of sand at this beach in Luna, La Union.

It may not be the white sand beach we're used to, but Luna's pebble beach has a charm all its own

SAN FERNANDO CITY, Philippines – In the Philippines we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to white-sand beaches, but what about a beach made of pebbles?

It may not sound as enticing as fine, powdery shorelines but a pebble beach has its own charm.

In Luna, La Union, there is one such beach, with a shoreline made of small, smooth stones. The stones, most of which are about the size of a palm, run deep and line the coast all the way into the sea.

Amanda Lago/ Rappler

Because of its peculiar shoreline, the sound of the waves echoes louder, and the sea spray travels further. There’s not much you can do on the beach but sit by the shore – but maybe that’s good enough. The environment invites a lot of introspection, observation, and meditation. If that doesn’t work you can take a bunch of new photos or reels for your Instagram.

Amanda Lago/ Rappler

While you’re there, you can also check out the Bahay na Bato right along the beach. It’s a complex of houses whose floors, furniture, pathways, arches, and decor are all made from Luna’s pebbles.

Amanda Lago/ Rappler

Amanda Lago/ Rappler

It used to be the rest house of the owners, but it now operates as an art gallery and museum. The museum displays various memorabilia collected by the owners through the years, while the gallery showcases art made from stones, pebbles, driftwood, and other found objects.

Amanda Lago/ Rappler

Luna is about an hour’s drive away from San Fernando City in La Union. You can also take a jeep from SFC, telling the driver to drop you off at Bahay na Bato. The entrance fee to Bahay na Bato is P50. – Rappler.com