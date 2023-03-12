IN PHOTOS: At 2,800 square meters, Timezone opens biggest branch yet at this Quezon City mall

MANILA, Philippines – Game on! If you’re an arcade junkie like me who can easily spend the whole afternoon in Timezone, then the entertainment center’s biggest branch in the Philippines should be on your next must-visit list (even if it’s all the way in Fairview).
Timezone’s biggest branch yet opened on Friday, March 10 at Ayala Fairview Terraces in Fairview, Quezon City. “Big” is an understatement – this new Timezone is HUGE. At almost 3,000 square meters, it comfortably houses over 160 arcade games, including brand-new attractions that no other branch has yet. Considering how large it is, it’s easy to get overwhelmed, but hard to get bored.
The country’s first Hologate VR Arena, flown in from Germany, is the ultimate barkada game – the 5-minute immersive experience allows a team of up to four players to shoot zombies, kill cyborgs, escape prison, and complete other intense co-op missions using VR goggles and a VR gun.
The branch also houses Spin Zone Bumper Cars from the United States, the first of its kind in the Philippines, and a dedicated Billiards Zone right beside it.
There’s even a Time to Party area for private functions, birthday parties, and company events.
Let the good times roll! Four full-lane bowling alleys and six short-lane bowling alleys are located at the back area, complete with sofas, lights, K-pop hits on blast, and music videos playing onscreen.
Near the bowling area are a handful of air hockey tables and pingpong tables for competitive group games.
Nearby are Timezone’s eight new high-end karaoke rooms, which can fit a group of five to six people.
There’s also a new mini Let’s Eat snack bar – a Timezone Philippines first – with a few tables and chairs, and a counter that serves hotdogs, breads, sandwiches, chips, drinks, pastries, and Potato Corner, of course!
This branch has Timezone’s largest Prizes shop too, stocked with all sorts of ticket prizes like drinks, snacks, plushies, toys, gadgets, and more. At the same counter is where you can buy your Timezone cards and have them reloaded.
BTW: This branch has the convenient Tap and Play feature enabled. Through the designated LCD screen, you can see how much load you have left and the number of tickets accumulated. The Fairview branch can upgrade your regular Timezone swipe card to the Tap and Play version for just P20.
The choice of games available are very varied – Timezone’s crowd-favorite mainstays are here, like the Basketball Zone, Music Booths, car racing, motorcycle racing, horseback riding, claw grabbers, photobooth, shooting games, and an array of ticket arcade games.
I also spotted a few of my favorite games from childhood – Time Crisis, Guitar Hero, and a Dance Dance Revolution type of game.
Fairview may seem like “far-view” for many, but if you and your group are itching for some wholesome and competitive fun, Timezone’s newest branch is the place to be. You can easily spend the whole day in here and forget the time – there’s something for everyone here, no matter your age! – Rappler.com
