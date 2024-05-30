Here are the top 5 Asian destinations of European travelers, according to Agoda

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Can you guess which countries made the list?

MANILA, Philippines – Tourists and travelers from overseas have been making their summer plans, and most are setting their sights on Asia – particularly five Asian countries.

Digital travel platform Agoda revealed that Asia has become one of the most sought-after travel spots of Europeans, with a 52% spike in accommodation searches compared to last year.

Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan are the most popular Asian destinations for European globetrotters, while Malaysia and the Philippines round out the top five.

Which European countries are these travelers coming from? The UK, France, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands lead the pack in searches.

The Philippines is the most searched location by tourists from the UK, followed by those from Germany, Norway, Spain, and Italy. Manila, Boracay, and Cebu emerged as the top European favorites, mainly for their dynamic mix of city life, leisure, culture, and nature’s finest.

Agoda recently named the city of Iloilo “the most affordable tourist spot in the country” from April to May. The platform also highlighted Siquijor Island as one of Asia’s top nine nature destinations.

In November, Agoda said that Singapore, Bangkok, and Tokyo were the top three destinations for single Filipino travelers that year. – Rappler.com