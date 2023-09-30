WATCH: The natural wonders of Siquijor island

Known as the “Mystic Island” of the Philippines, Siquijor sits squarely at the bottom of the Visayan Islands.

One of the country’s smallest islands, spanning only less than 350 square kilometers, Siquijor is home to breathtaking natural wonders, including pristine waterfalls, untarnished beaches, and enchanting caves. Due to its size, you can even travel around the island on a motorbike.

There’s a lot to do in the island for thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike. Marvel at the views of the deep blue waters of Sulu Sea as you try cliff-diving at Pitogo Cliff, explore the famous turquoise waters of Cambugahay Falls, and enjoy the white sands of Paliton Beach. Don’t forget to visit the mystical Balete Tree, believed to be enchanted and home to supernatural beings.

Siquijor is the perfect stop for island-hopping as it is accessible by ferry from the cities of Dumaguete, Cebu, Iloilo, and Zamboanga. These cities have direct flights from Manila.

Are you ready to take the road less traveled?

