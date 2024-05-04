Cyclists, know your rights! Rappler, AltMobilityPH to hold Batas Bisikleta kapihan on May 12

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Join us for coffee and conversation about how Philippine laws protect cyclists with lawyer Chel Diokno, cyclists of AltMobilityPH, and Rappler journalists

MANILA, Philippines – On May 12, cyclists are invited to the Rappler newsroom in Pasig City to learn about how Philippine laws protect bikers during road incidents and altercations.

AltMobilityPH and Rappler have teamed up to brief cyclists on AltMobilityPH’s Batas Bisikleta campaign, aimed at helping the Philippine cycling community understand their rights better and link cyclists with legal aid when necessary. Batas Bisikleta is supported by the Netherlands Embassy in the Philippines.

Join Rappler and AltMobilityPh for a caffeine-fueled conversation at our newsroom, from 3 pm to 5 pm on May 12. 1C Coffee, a Kapitolyo-based cafe, will be onsite to provide coffee!

Cyclists, and cyclists’ allies of all ages are welcome.

Hear from our resource persons:

Chel Diokno – Lawyer, law professor, and human rights and environmental defender

Iya Gozum – Rappler environment reporter and cyclist behind the Rappler documentary, Biking 120 kilometers in Metro Manila

Ira Cruz – AltMobilityPH director, an active transport advocate

The event will be co-hosted by Rappler head of community Pia Ranada.

Free resource materials on cyclists’ rights and bike commuting tips will be distributed during the event.

Registration details

To attend, please register by tapping the button below.

Registering will ensure you receive pre-event and post-event reminders, and will help facilitate your entry into Rappler’s newsroom. There is ample bicycle parking in the area.

You can also follow developments at the May 12 event or send questions for the resource persons by joining Rappler’s Liveable Cities chat room. Just download the Rappler Communities app (available for iOS and Android), tap the Communities tab, and enter the Liveable Cities chat room. Tag @piaranada, @iyagozum, and @irakroos when you send your questions.

This cyclists’ rights event is part of the Make Manila Liveable movement, a collaboration between Rappler’s journalists and civil society groups aimed at highlighting quality of life in Philippine cities as a key governance issue. You can be part of the movement too. More information here.

Hope to see you there! – Rappler.com