[DOCUMENTARY] Biking 120 kilometers in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Commuting in Metro Manila is a daily struggle.

Since the pandemic, more people have turned to biking to get around. As a response, the government put up bike lanes across the metro.

But how safe is Metro Manila for bikers? Rappler’s Iya Gozum biked a 120-kilometer loop in Metro Manila to find out. – Rappler.com

Reporter/writer: Iya Gozum

Producer/field director: Nina Liu

Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso

Video editor: JP San Pedro

Environment editor: Jee Geronimo

Animator: David Castuciano

Graphic artists: Raffy de Guzman, Marian Hukom, Nico Villarete

Director of photography: Jeff Digma

Second camera operator: Errol Almario

Assistant cameramen: Danny Espina, Ramil Cedeno

Improving active transportation facilities and policies is part of the call of various groups to #MakeManilaLiveable. On Rappler, we have created a dedicated space for stories and reports about liveability in Philippine cities. Learn more about the movement here.