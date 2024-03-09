Newsbreak Podcasts and Videos
cycling in the Philippines

Rappler.com
[DOCUMENTARY] Biking 120 kilometers in Metro Manila
How safe is Metro Manila for bikers? Rappler's Iya Gozum biked a 120-kilometer loop to find out.

MANILA, Philippines – Commuting in Metro Manila is a daily struggle.

Since the pandemic, more people have turned to biking to get around. As a response, the government put up bike lanes across the metro.

But how safe is Metro Manila for bikers? Rappler’s Iya Gozum biked a 120-kilometer loop in Metro Manila to find out. – Rappler.com

Reporter/writer: Iya Gozum
Producer/field director: Nina Liu
Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso
Video editor: JP San Pedro
Environment editor: Jee Geronimo
Animator: David Castuciano
Graphic artists: Raffy de Guzman, Marian Hukom, Nico Villarete
Director of photography: Jeff Digma
Second camera operator: Errol Almario
Assistant cameramen: Danny Espina, Ramil Cedeno

Improving active transportation facilities and policies is part of the call of various groups to #MakeManilaLiveable. On Rappler, we have created a dedicated space for stories and reports about liveability in Philippine cities. Learn more about the movement here.

