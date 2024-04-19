Rappler launches chat room for volunteer opportunities

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Join the 'volunteer opportunities' chat room on the Rappler app, a space where communities can share volunteer and collaboration opportunities in various efforts and advocacies

MANILA, Philippines – Are you interested in volunteering?

Rappler has launched a chat room in its Rappler Communities mobile app, where individuals and organizations can share, promote, and access volunteer opportunities and potential collaborations.

Called the volunteer opportunities chat room, it is a digital space aimed at promoting civic engagement and collaborate with like-minded individuals.

The chat room, which opened on Friday, April 19, is moderated by Rappler’s civic engagement arm MovePH, as well as partner organizations carrying a wide range of advocacies, such as media and information literacy, press freedom, disaster risk reduction and management, and human rights, among others.

The following are MovePH’s partner organizations:

Amaranth

Amateur Media Association of Philippine Scouts

Ashoka Philippines

Bike Scouts Philippines

Break the Fake Movement

ExplainedPH

LILAK

MapaKalamidad.ph

Media Educators of Mindanao

What can you do in the chat room?

The volunteer opportunities chat room is public, making this accessible to interested organizations and individuals alike.

Anyone is welcome to share opportunities, potential collaborations, resources and learning materials, project showcases, inspiring finds and pitches, and best practices in civic engagement in the chat room.

People can also share opportunities for leadership development and growth here, which could include but are not limited to job openings, internships, trainings, workshops, educational discussions, and mentorship programs.

The chat room will also feature chat discussions on civic engagement and volunteerism, where people can learn from fellow advocates.

Additionally, it gives organizations and individuals a chance to interact with each other, build a connection, and collaborate on future projects.

Being part of an organization is not required. Even those who are still looking for volunteer opportunities or are still figuring out their advocacies can be a part of this chat room. Who knows? You might find the right fit for you here!

To be part of this chat room, first download the Rappler Communities app through iOS and Android, then join the volunteer opportunities chat room on the platform:

Feel free to promote this chat room to your network by sharing this link: rplr.co/VolunteerChat – Rappler.com

Interested to work with Rappler’s civic engagement arm? Email move.ph@rappler.com.