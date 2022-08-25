Want to level up your fact-checking skills? Join Rappler’s 2022 mentorship program

Apply for a four-week exclusive and hands-on training on writing fact checks and organizing a special project to fight disinformation

MANILA, Philippines – Do you want to develop a deeper understanding of the process of fact-checking? Are you interested in scaling up your skills in spotting disinformation online and debunking suspicious claims?

Rappler, through its civic engagement arm MovePH, is launching another cycle of its fact-checking mentorship program. This is in partnership with the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, a non-profit organization that focuses on civic education.

The fact-checking mentorship program started in September 2020. For the March to October 2021 cycles of the program, Rappler partnered with Meedan, a non-profit tech company that works to strengthen global journalism, digital literacy, and accessibility of information.

For the mentorship program’s sixth cycle, shortlisted applicants may choose to either be mentored in writing fact checks or organizing a special project to help fight disinformation.

They will undergo a four-week exclusive and hands-on training with Rappler’s fact checkers and the MovePH team.

This program is perfect for campus journalists, educators, and community leaders who are committed to taking a more proactive role in the fact-checking community by reporting claims, providing sources to help debunk claims, contributing actual fact checks, and organizing or leading special projects to fight disinformation in their local communities.

To qualify for the program, applicants must first have been participants of any previous fact-checking webinars hosted by MovePH. They must also be willing to work Mondays and Saturdays within the period of September to October 2022 through a remote setup.

Academic institutions or groups involved in research, journalism, or communication may also apply.

A deeper dive into fact-checking

MovePH has been conducting a series of fact-checking webinars, which focus on the methodology and processes of fact-checking, as well as how fact-checking applies in different thematic areas and issues. Since the program started on April 3, 2020, more than 15,000 participants have joined the sessions. (READ: #FactsMatterPH: The many ways you can help fight disinformation)

The Rappler team will guide them through the fact-checking methodology, including the use of various processes and tools, and in writing up their findings.

Shortlisted applicants will have access to an exclusive series of discussions on various topics, including harnessing social media for civic engagement, monitoring suspicious claims online and writing fact checks, the International Fact Checking Network (IFCN) Code of Principles, and the power and peril of social media.

We will also familiarize the volunteers with the processes of organizing projects to help fight disinformation.

By the end of the program cycle, mentees should be able to produce the following outputs, depending on their chosen track:

Writing track – Publish at least three fact check explainers

Special projects track – Organize a social media campaign to help fight disinformation

Those interested in joining the mentorship program may fill up this application form and submit it by Wednesday, September 7, at 11 pm.

Applicants who are shortlisted will be contacted for an interview by a Rappler staff member. – Rappler.com