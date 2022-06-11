LIST: Philippine Independence Day 2022 events, activities

As we commemorate the 124th anniversary of the proclamation of Philippine independence, various groups will hold virtual and in-person activities to express their calls for hope, freedom, and democracy

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte will lead the commemoration of the Philippine Independence Day for the last time on Sunday, June 12.

As the Philippines will be transitioning to a new administration, various groups in the country and abroad will commemorate the 124th Independence Day celebration in different ways, ranging from online exhibits to cultural shows. Aside from celebrating Philippine independence, the call for good governance, freedom, and democracy is the common theme of some of these activities.

Here is a list of events and activities that will take place on Independence Day, just over two weeks before president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assumes office.

Metro Manila

Bantayog ng mga Bayani, with the participation of various groups including Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN), IBON Foundation, and the Movement Against Tyranny, will hold an open picnic event, “Picnic sa Bantayog” with the theme “Panata sa Kalayaan” at Bantayog Road, Diliman, Quezon City, from 8 am to 3 pm.

“Ngayong nahaharap muli ang kalayaan ng bansa sa panibagong banta ng panghihimasok, tiraniya, at pagsikil sa malayang pagpapahayag, mas kailangan nating pahigpitin ang ating pagkakaisa para sa muling pagpapatibay ng ating “Panata sa Kalayaan,” BAYAN shared in a Facebook post.

(Now that the Philippine independence is again under threat of interference, tyranny, and of muzzled freedom of expression, we need to strengthen our unity to bolster our “Pledge to Freedom.”

The event will stage protests featuring live performances, group discussions, murals, book launches, and an outdoor film showing. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food, water, and mats.

In support of the event, the Philippine Medical Students’ Association is also calling on medical volunteers who can man the health booth to ensure safety for attendees. Sign up here to volunteer.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines’ “Kalayaan 2022: Pagsuong sa Hamon ng Panibagong Bukas” will showcase virtual symposiums, cultural shows, concerts, job fair, among others from May 27 to June 17.

The NHCP will also feature President Rodrigo Duterte’s flag raising and wreath-laying rites at the Rizal National Monument via Facebook live. Check link for a more detailed list of activities and.

For Filipinos abroad, similar activities prepared by the Department of Foreign Affairs can be accessed here.

Araneta City will celebrate Independence Day through “Kasarinlan: Likha at Talento” a series of mall shows, concerts, and art exhibits that will take place at the Gateway Mall Activity Area and Ali Mall Activity Area in Quezon City from June 11 to 17.

Aside from fairs and cultural shows, the following events are also lined up for Independence Day in Metro Manila:

Concerned Artists of the Philippines will be organizing a political gig titled, “NightCAP: May Araw Daw Ang Kalayaan?” at the Conspiracy Garden Café, Visayas Avenue, Quezon City on June 12, 5 pm. Free entrance and snacks will be served.

will be organizing a political gig titled, “NightCAP: May Araw Daw Ang Kalayaan?” at the Conspiracy Garden Café, Visayas Avenue, Quezon City on June 12, 5 pm. Free entrance and snacks will be served. TeamManila Lifestyle is inviting everyone to their free gig, “Tunay na Kalayaan?” in Suez Zapote Store, Makati on Saturday, June 11, 4 pm. Live performances from different local artists, as well as a music video launch are expected to happen at the event.

Regional areas

Several agencies, in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment will run an Independence Day job fair titled “Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) Fair” across the country on June 12 to offer over 90,000 job openings in the Philippines and abroad.

Aside from Metro Manila there will also be job fairs in La Union, Bulacan, Laguna, Mindoro, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos City, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga City.

There will also be a virtual local job fair in partnership with JobQuestPH, and a virtual overseas job fair organized by the Department of Migrant Workers.

In Palawan, youth-led network PIGLAS Palawan will conduct a fun run with the theme, “Run for Peaceful Palawan” on June 12 starting at 4:30 am from Robinsons Place Palawan to Puerto Princesa City Baywalk. The event is free for all Palawan residents. Participants are required to wear a white shirt at the starting venue. Check more details here.

Abroad

Netherlands

The Kalayaan Fiesta Foundation in the Netherlands will celebrate Independence Day through an open event, “Philippine Independence Day Picnic 2022” at Spaarnwoude Houtrak, Halfweg. Stores and booths will mostly be selling Philippine products for all guests and visitors. More details can be found here.

United Arab Emirates

Star Magic, in partnership with The Filipino Club Bahrain, will organize the Philippine Independence Day Middle East Caravan in Bahrain and Dubai. There will be live performances on June 10 at the Cultural Hall in Bahrain, and at Dubai World Trade Center in the United Arab Emirates on June 11 to 12.

Online

Some groups are also conducting their activities online.

Here’s a list of online activities to mark the country’s 124th Independence Day.

DAKILA and Active Vista are inviting artists, creatives, and youth to join “Bandera! Itaguyod ang Katotohanan,” an alternative art exhibit which aims to showcase participants’ personalized Independence Day banners on June 12, declaring their stand for freedom and truth. Click here to join.

are inviting artists, creatives, and youth to join “Bandera! Itaguyod ang Katotohanan,” an alternative art exhibit which aims to showcase participants’ personalized Independence Day banners on June 12, declaring their stand for freedom and truth. Click here to join. The De La Salle University Student Government organized a panel discussion about press freedom titled “Does the truth set us free?” on June 10, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

organized a panel discussion about press freedom titled “Does the truth set us free?” on June 10, from 2 pm to 5 pm. KATRIBU-UP Diliman Chapter is callingpm all artists, writers, singers, and others to join their online art exhibit themed “Marcos-Duterte: Banta sa Pambansang Minorya.” Deadline of submission will be on Saturday, June 11. Click here for more details.

Do you know of other events and activities in celebration of Independence Day? Email them to move.ph@rappler.com.