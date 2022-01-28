LIST: Organizations that are part of the #FactsFirstPH initiative

MANILA, Philippines – The battle for facts needs as many groups and individuals as possible working together in promoting truth in the public space and exacting accountability from those who harm it with lies.
Heeding this challenge, media, coalitions, civil society groups, business organizations, and research and legal groups banded together to form #FactsFirstPH, an initiative described by Rappler CEO and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa as a “proactive fight against the use of social media for disinformation.”
#FactsFirstPH is supported by Google News Initiative, Meedan, and Rappler.
The following groups and organizers are part of the #FactsFirstPH initiative, as of Friday, January 28, 2022:
Fact-checking
- ABKD Network
- ABS‐CBN Integrated News and Current Affairs
- Altermidya
- Baguio Chronicle
- Catholic Media Network
- Daily Guardian
- Interaksyon
- Mindanao Gold Star
- News5 Digital
- OneNewsPH
- PressOne
- Probe Productions
- Radyo Veritas
- Rappler
Mesh
- #CourageON Coalition (89 member organizations)
- #PHVote Coalition (45 member organizations)
- 2030 Youth Force in the Philippines
- ACP3- PEACE T.A.Y.O.
- Alyansa ng Kabataang Mindanao para sa Kapayapaan (AKMK)
- Amateur Media Association of Philippine Scouts
- Ateneo Voters Registration
- Bantay Bakuna
- Bayan Mo Patrol Mo
- BlogWatch
- Boto Pilipino
- Break the Fake
- Brotherhood of Christian – Businessmen & Professionals
- Caloocan Young Leaders Initiative
- Caritas Philippines
- Catholic Bishop’s Conference of the Philippines
- Center for Trade Union and Human Rights
- Coalition for People’s Right to Health
- College Editors Guild of the Philippines
- Concerned Artists of the Philippines
- Council for Health and Development
- Dakila
- Fact Check Philippines
- FEU Central Student Organization
- Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines
- Foundation for Media Alternatives
- Fyt
- Holy Angel University
- Human Rights Watch
- Ibon Foundation
- ImagineLaw
- Juan Health PH
- Ka-Ilongga
- Kalikasan
- Karapatan
- Kilos na para sa Kabuhayan, Kalusugan at Karapatan (K4)
- Kontra Daya
- LILAK
- Makati Business Club
- Move As One coalition
- National Alliance of Youth Leaders Inc.
- Northern Dispatch
- Now You Know
- Out of the Box
- Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV)
- Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism
- PMCJ
- Practice of Administrative Leadership and Service – NCPAG
- Rise Up for Life and For Rights (and EcuVoice Philippines)
- St. Paul College – Pasig
- Student Council Alliance of the Philippines
- Tamang Boto
- Tatak Botante
- The Amaranth
- UE – Manila CASSC
- University of the Philippines – Los Baños
- Visayas State University
- We The Future PH
- YouVote Global Shapers Iloilo Hub
Research
- ACCeSs@AIM: Analytics, Computing, and Complex Systems Lab of Asian Institute of Management
- De La Salle University – La Salle Institute of Governance
- Far Eastern University – Public Policy Center
- Philippine Media Monitoring Laboratory, UP Department of Communication Research
- Rappler Research and Data team
Accountability
- Free Legal Assistance Group
- Movement Against Disinformation
- National Union of Journalists in the Philippines
- Philippine Bar Association
If you want to take part in this initiative, send us an email at info@factsfirst.ph. – Rappler.com