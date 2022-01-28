LIST: Organizations that are part of the #FactsFirstPH initiative

More than 100 groups have banded together to form #FactsFirstPH, an initiative that aims to promote truth and fight disinformation

MANILA, Philippines – The battle for facts needs as many groups and individuals as possible working together in promoting truth in the public space and exacting accountability from those who harm it with lies.

Heeding this challenge, media, coalitions, civil society groups, business organizations, and research and legal groups banded together to form #FactsFirstPH, an initiative described by Rappler CEO and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa as a “proactive fight against the use of social media for disinformation.”

#FactsFirstPH is supported by Google News Initiative, Meedan, and Rappler.

The following groups and organizers are part of the #FactsFirstPH initiative, as of Friday, January 28, 2022:

Fact-checking

ABKD Network

ABS‐CBN Integrated News and Current Affairs

Altermidya

Baguio Chronicle

Catholic Media Network

Daily Guardian

Interaksyon

Mindanao Gold Star

News5 Digital

OneNewsPH

PressOne

Probe Productions

Radyo Veritas

Rappler

Mesh

#CourageON Coalition (89 member organizations)

#PHVote Coalition (45 member organizations)

2030 Youth Force in the Philippines

ACP3- PEACE T.A.Y.O.

Alyansa ng Kabataang Mindanao para sa Kapayapaan (AKMK)

Amateur Media Association of Philippine Scouts

Ateneo Voters Registration

Bantay Bakuna

Bayan Mo Patrol Mo

BlogWatch

Boto Pilipino

Break the Fake

Brotherhood of Christian – Businessmen & Professionals

Caloocan Young Leaders Initiative

Caritas Philippines

Catholic Bishop’s Conference of the Philippines

Center for Trade Union and Human Rights

Coalition for People’s Right to Health

College Editors Guild of the Philippines

Concerned Artists of the Philippines

Council for Health and Development

Dakila

Fact Check Philippines

FEU Central Student Organization

Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines

Foundation for Media Alternatives

Fyt

Holy Angel University

Human Rights Watch

Ibon Foundation

ImagineLaw

Juan Health PH

Ka-Ilongga

Kalikasan

Karapatan

Kilos na para sa Kabuhayan, Kalusugan at Karapatan (K4)

Kontra Daya

LILAK

Makati Business Club

Move As One coalition

National Alliance of Youth Leaders Inc.

Northern Dispatch

Now You Know

Out of the Box

Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV)

Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism

PMCJ

Practice of Administrative Leadership and Service – NCPAG

Rise Up for Life and For Rights (and EcuVoice Philippines)

St. Paul College – Pasig

Student Council Alliance of the Philippines

Tamang Boto

Tatak Botante

The Amaranth

UE – Manila CASSC

University of the Philippines – Los Baños

Visayas State University

We The Future PH

YouVote Global Shapers Iloilo Hub

Research

ACCeSs@AIM: Analytics, Computing, and Complex Systems Lab of Asian Institute of Management

De La Salle University – La Salle Institute of Governance

Far Eastern University – Public Policy Center

Philippine Media Monitoring Laboratory, UP Department of Communication Research

Rappler Research and Data team

Accountability

Free Legal Assistance Group

Movement Against Disinformation

National Union of Journalists in the Philippines

Philippine Bar Association

If you want to take part in this initiative, send us an email at info@factsfirst.ph. – Rappler.com