Rappler’s Listening Project: Help us deliver news, engage with you better

MANILA, Philippines – Hello, reader! How do you get your news today? Five years ago, did you get your news the same way?

Much has changed in the way we consume news. Technology has made seismic shifts – from the rise of short videos, to vlogging, to AI chatbots. At the same time, our political and socio-economic landscape keeps changing, and with it, the pressures on newsrooms in the Philippines and beyond.

At Rappler, we want to adapt to all these changes to better serve you. We understand that you are changing too. Our news-seeking behaviors are not the same as before.

This is why we are starting “The Listening Project.”

The Rappler newsroom wants to make sure we walk with you, so we can deliver high-quality independent journalism in a way that suits our readers and helps make our spaces for conversation and action more vibrant and meaningful.

Help us do just this by giving us feedback on how you would like to get your news and engage with Rappler journalists and the Rappler community. We would appreciate it if you could answer this online survey to help us improve. The survey asks about your news consumption habits and for your insights about Rappler products – from our newsletters to our various short-video series on TikTok.

Apart from this online survey, we’ll be conducting in-depth, in-person feedback mechanisms that you may join. You can sign up for those through the survey as well.

Helping our newsroom understand you better and how you use or don’t use Rappler to get information will help us improve our news products. Your input will help us survive and stay competitive in these rapidly changing times.

We invite you to share this survey with others. – Rappler.com