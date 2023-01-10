Pak, Check! Anez na meron sa COVID-19?

It has been a couple of years since COVID-19 was announced as a global pandemic. Up to this day, the World Health Organization (WHO) has not wavered in expressing concerns, be it with loosened restrictions or questionable data gaps.

The last two years demonstrated how disinformation and lax policies exacerbate the impact of COVID-19. In 2023, there is simply no room for confusion and complacency.

So, masks up and ears out: In this episode of Pak, Check!, writer and activist Lakan Umali gives us a rundown of crucial information about COVID-19, a list of verified resources, and a call to action to be more mindful of what we read and share online, especially if it’s about a global pandemic. -Rappler.com

“Pak, Check!” is a campaign under #FactsFirstPH that pushes LGBTQ+ voices to the fore as catalysts and safeguards of the truth via a series of fact-checking videos.