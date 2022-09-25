PAK, Check! Let’s debunk myths about Martial Law under the Marcos presidency

There’s so much disinformation floating around in the internet, most especially on social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. And in the constant struggle of knowing what’s real and what is fake, or what might possibly be taken out of context, there is a need to promote a culture of verifying before sharing.

It’s time that we normalize fact-checking!

For the first episode of “Pak, Check!”, writer and activist Lakan Umali helps us sift through the comments sections of various social media platforms.

Today, we’re taking a look at what people are saying about Martial Law under the Marcos presidency, and whether or not these are true or fake.

Let’s Pak, Check! – Rappler.com

“Pak, Check!” is a campaign under #FactsFirstPH.