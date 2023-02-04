Pak, Check! Beshie, ‘wag pabudol sa Marcos gold scam, ha?!

Though much has been done to dispel false claims that the Marcoses have a hidden stash of gold, people are still convinced that such wealth exists.

Just recently, a businessman in Davao lost approximately P5.75 million to scammers who promised their victim hundreds of millions worth of shares from the sale of 6,000 metric tons of Marcos gold bars, supposedly tucked safe and hidden at the Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

It’s worth reiterating that the Marcos family doesn’t own such ridiculous amounts of gold: Both President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Senator Imee Marcos already said as much.

In this episode of Pak, Check!, writer and activist Lakan Umali unpacks fake stories peddled around the so-called Marcos gold and why people should not put money on things that aren’t based on the truth. –Rappler.com

“Pak, Check!” is a campaign under #FactsFirstPH that pushes LGBTQ+ voices to the fore as catalysts and safeguards of the truth via a series of fact-checking videos.